Just weeks into her freshman term in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Lauren Boebert has been sued for allegedly blocking a constituent from her official Twitter account, a move plaintiff Bri Buentello called retaliatory and unconstitutional.
Buentello, a former state representative from Pueblo, said in her Jan. 17 suit she was blocked within 24 hours of tweeting criticism at the Rifle Republican.
But through her Twitter account, Boebert shares official policy positions and news about her office, Buentello’s suit says. “Boebert also uses it to criticize her political opponents and complain about oppression purportedly inflicted on her by various leftist bogeymen,” per the complaint.
“When others criticize Boebert, however, she blocks them. What makes Boebert’s misuse of Twitter especially egregious is the fact that she constantly brays about ‘cancel culture’ having run amok, all the while canceling anyone who dares criticize her in the slightest.”
In an accompanying motion for a preliminary injunction, Buentello’s lawyers said Boebert’s conduct violates the First Amendment, as determined by other cases involving Twitter and social media platforms.
Twitter is not a government entity. As a private business that provides a forum, Twitter sets the rules for use of its forum and can suspend or revoke anyone’s Twitter account for violating the terms of use. The company in recent weeks permanently banned President Donald Trump from the platform.
When it comes to public officials, though, courts have found that those acting in their official capacity cannot block constituents from their accounts, as this is government interference with free speech.
Among multiple cases cited, Buentello’s filings point to a finding that a school board violated the First Amendment by blocking people on Twitter and to a preliminary injunction granted against a sheriff’s candidate who was required to unblock the plaintiff from his reelection Facebook page. The filings also cited a court finding that the comment space for Trump’s now-canceled Twitter account was a public forum.
The Second Circuit Court in considering whether Trump blocking users on his personal account violated the First Amendment found the Constitution “does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise open dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees.” The court found his account was a designated forum for free speech because it had been intentionally opened for public discussion when Trump used it as an official vehicle for governance.
Buentello in her suit alleged Boebert had a role in “fomenting” the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, which Boebert has repeatedly and forcefully denied.
Boebert in press releases said she did not, as has been alleged, provide tours to suspicious people prior to the insurrection and that her tweets concerning Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s removal from the chamber had not been an attempt to help those invading the Capitol, but instead, was the same information as other lawmakers and television were sharing.
Boebert did not, as was circulated on social media, pose at the Capitol with people who went on to participate in the riots; the photo being circulated is from 2019 and was taken in Denver.
Buentello in her suit detailed how she used Twitter to criticize Boebert starting the afternoon of Jan. 6. She tweeted and retweeted criticism of senators and representatives, including Boebert, who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College win.
“Less than 24 hours after Buentello’s tweet tagging @laurenboebert and criticizing her, Boebert blocked Buentello,” the suit says, alleging this was retaliatory. Buentello was engaged is speech protected by the First Amendment; that speech was a matter of public concern and did not violate the law, and when Boebert blocked Buentello, she was prevented from exercising her rights, per the complaint.
The complaint further accuses Boebert of interfering with Buentello’s right to petition the government; retaliation in violation of the First Amendment and of also violating the Free Speech Clause of Colorado’s constitution.
The same day she filed suit, Buentello filed for a preliminary injunction requiring Boebert to unblock her and prevent the congresswoman from blocking her in the future. The motion for an injunction says Buentello has a substantial likelihood of prevailing on the merits of her case.
