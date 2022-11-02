Before issues like water and crime can be fully addressed, inflation must be brought to heel, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert said Wednesday.
“The main issues are inflation, fuel prices, crime, fentanyl, lands and water,” the Silt Republican told the Montrose Daily Press after a campaign stop at The Grove in Delta.
Boebert is seeking her second term as Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District representative. Former Aspen City Council member and businessman Adam Frisch is her Democratic challenger.
“When it comes to our public lands and our water, that’s something we’ve been working on for a long time,” Boebert said in a brief interview after her campaign rally.
She said “environmental extremists” brought frivolous lawsuits to hamper stewardship of land, water, and water storage projects: “But before we can address any of that, we have to get the inflation under control, be able to create jobs again, stop crime.”
The congresswoman said crime is being driven by policies originating in Denver, as well as the “wide open” Southern Border and fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fueling addiction and social ills.
Boebert pointed to her June bill to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The bill would allocate more resources for law enforcement, including the Border Patrol.
Other issues pressing pocketbooks are fuel and energy prices, she said. Although fuel prices have been dropping, that is because President Joe Biden has tapped into strategic oil reserves “in the name of a mid-term, rather than in the name of an emergency,” Boebert said.
Boebert said the country needs to focus on energy independence: “Drill, baby drill. We have to unleash our energy production right here. In Colorado especially, we’ve been regulated into poverty with bad energy policies from the Democrat Party.”
America has the energy resources right here, but policies don’t allow for it be produced, Boebert said. In fact, the country should be “energy dominant,” she added.
“What we’re seeing in Ukraine wouldn’t be happening right now if we were able to export our LNG (liquified natural gas) around the world. We could be exporting freedom,” Boebert said.
Tackling spending can help bring down inflation and costs like housing she also said, although local efforts for affordable housing are also important.
“I think the local communities do it best when it comes to affordable housing, with their opportunity zones. Just reducing the reckless spending and reducing the interest rates will reduce inflation, which will help everyone with their housing costs,” said Boebert.
Boebert said $10 trillion in new spending this congressional session went for “things we don’t need and can’t afford” and is driving inflation. When she spoke Wednesday morning, inflation was at 8.2%, which Boebert likened to a month of her constituents’ annual salaries.
Inflation is soaring around the world. The International Monetary Fund forecast is for it to hit 8.8% globally this year, but then to drop to 6.5% in 2023 and to 4.1% by 2024. The IMF cites a cost of living “crisis,” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as factors that “weigh heavily on the (economic) outlook.”
Boebert in speaking with rally attendees took aim at “reckless spending in D.C.” She said Democrats have, in light of unfavorable poll numbers, begun co-opting conservative messages and policies.
“They’re seeing that the American people are not happy with their failed policies,” Boebert said.
Boebert made several references to Frisch and allegations that he was blackmailed over an affair — allegations Frisch has denied.
Her true opponent is the media, Boebert said, and “the lies they are allowing to be told, the stories that they cover up. Adam Frisch is a corrupt politician.”
An Aspen taxi company owner claimed to have footage of Frisch meeting a woman for an affair, which he said he used to influence Frisch’s 2018 vote on a three-month experiment that, according to the Aspen Times, would have included the Lyft ride-sharing program. Ultimately, the entire city council voted no on the experiment.
“This story is a lie, pure and simple,” Frisch said in a provided statement, referring to the blackmail allegations. “This did not occur. And Lauren Boebert knows it. How dare she lie and use this D.C.-style smear tactic to hurt my family and me.”
Frisch also said allegations about the Aspen vote were not true. “I voted in line with my personal beliefs, joining a majority of my colleagues on city council and in alignment with public comment,” he said.
Frisch also said Boebert’s tactics say more about her character than his own, and accused her of engaging in “gutter tactics” that will fail.
“Boebert is losing and rather than talking about the issues, she is resorting to slinging mud. Rather than stooping to her level, I will continue to focus on the substantive issues that are most important to the voters of CO-3,” Frisch in his statement said.
Boebert during her campaign stop suggested Frisch’s vote is for sale and that he would fall prey to the will of Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, and lobbyists, if elected.
“This is a referendum on corrupt politicians, on Joe Biden, on Nancy Pelosi, and it is time that we fire all of them,” Boebert said of the election.
In remarks to the Daily Press after her rally Wednesday, Boebert decried what she sees as a lack of real journalism examining Frisch’s voting record in Aspen and alleged corruption.
“The press, here in the district, especially, allows him to create his own narrative and they even build on that, rather than actually finding the truth,” she said.
Boebert was emphatic when asked who she would like to see run for the White House in 2024: “President Trump. He will and he will win.”
Trump was on Oct. 21 subpoenaed to testify before the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th (2021) Attack on the United States Capitol.
The letter issued with the subpoena alleges Trump tried to illegally remain in power: “As we have demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”
When asked, Boebert commented on the Oct. 28 hammer attack on Pelosi’s husband, Paul.
“It has nothing to do with me. Violence is terrible and I don’t know what happened,” she said Wednesday.
“I don’t know, I’ve never been in my underwear with a hammer at 2 a.m.”
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker allegedly admitted breaking into the couple’s upscale San Francisco home, intent on finding the speaker, holding her hostage, questioning her, and “breaking her kneecaps” if she lied. A federal complaint says the man, David DePape, arrived with a hammer and restraints, but found only Paul, who was in bed.
Pelosi was able to get to his bathroom and call 911.
When police arrived, the men were struggling over the hammer, which DePape wrested away before striking Paul Pelosi in the head with it, severely injuring him, per the complaint. Here is a link to the document: https://tinyurl.com/justicegovdepape
A fact-check by USA Today, which cites police and the court document, states Paul Pelosi had been in bed and was wearing a pajama shirt and boxer shorts, while DePape was clad in shorts. The fact-check (https://tinyurl.com/factUSAtodaypelosi) states a television station had mistakenly reported both were in their underwear when police showed up, but that the station soon issued a correction.
During her campaign speech Wednesday, Boebert pointed to her rock-solid conservative voting record and spoke of inflation and energy independence, as well as to efforts to keep the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Grand Junction, and fight for water and forest health.
Boebert is confident the Nov. 8 election will favor her, telling rally attendees that if she didn’t think she had a chance, she would go back home.
She urged people to vote and return their ballots, predicting a “massive surge of Republican ballots” on Election Day.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.