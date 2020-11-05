'Bonnie and Clyde things': Gas station robbery suspect extradited from Kansas

The man accused of robbing a local convenience store before hitting two more gas stations in the Durango area and fleeing the state wanted a woman to join him for “Bonnie and Clyde” activity, arrest warrants say.
Donald Labarr III, who was recently extradited from Kansas, allegedly displayed a gun in his waistband while entering the Golden Gate gas station Aug. 23, and compelled the frightened clerk to hand over cash. He is suspected of aggravated robbery, felony menacing, theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and of violating a protection order.
Labarr is also alleged to have taken the rental car of a relative after she refused to drive him to Arizona, and of further taking her handgun and telling the woman’s father he was “going to go do a ‘suicide by cop.’”
Formal charges are due by Nov. 18.
Police alleged that on Aug. 23, Labarr approached the register at the Golden Gate gas station, lifted his shirt to show the clerk a gun tucked into his waistband and said, “Give me all your money!”
He reportedly added that the police department was after him anyway, so he didn’t care.
The clerk was still shaken when investigators talked to her, telling them she was scared and sick over what had happened.
The encounter was recorded on video; Montrose Police Sgt. Chris Velasquez said in Labarr’s affidavit it took about 30 seconds for the suspect to leave the store with $486 in cash.
Further video surveillance showed a Nissan sedan with Utah plates pulling up to the store shortly before the alleged robbery. The same man who was recorded displaying a gun got out of the vehicle, then headed inside, according to how police described the footage.
A Montrose Police officer identified the man as Labarr, from previous contacts when he was a jail deputy. Velasquez further compared a photo of Labarr to the video.
Another officer believed the description matched the clothing of a man who had shown up at a woman’s home, demanding that she leave with him. That man was identified as Labarr and the woman was his relative.
The relative reported Labarr had taken her rental car without permission on Aug. 21 — a Nissan sedan with Utah plates — and also took her 9mm handgun.
On Aug. 23, shortly before the reported robbery, police were summoned to the home on reports Labarr was there, trying to get his relative to leave with him. Deputies took over the call because the police were responding to other calls at the time; they obtained Labarr’s clothing description.
As Velasquez continued followup, he learned through other officers that Labarr had been texting his relative “to convince (her) to come with him so they could go do ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ things together.”
The woman’s father turned Labarr away. Less than a minute later, Labarr came back, said he had the gun, had ammo, and was going to attempt “suicide by cop,” the affidavit says.
About 10 minutes after he left, the robbery call came in. Hours after it was reported, dispatch was notified that a man whose clothing and vehicle matched the suspect’s had attempted two robberies in La Plata County.
“He has not been apprehended and is more than likely fleeing the state of Colorado,” Velasquez wrote.
Labarr was pulled over in Kansas a few days after the Golden Gate incident.
A global plea agreement is being negotiated to resolve his cases here, it was said in court Wednesday.
Labarr’s public defender requested for him to be released on a personal recognizance bond, saying Labarr’s failures to appear in court on past cases had been due to family emergencies. Labarr has a support system and part-time employment; the attorney also said Labarr’s plea negotiations could be better achieved if he were to be released from custody.
As summarized by Montrose County Judge Ben Morris, prosecutors in a written bond argument pointed to Labarr’s 2018 conviction for misdemeanor assault here, as well as several cases in Arizona, including driving under restraint, possessing drug paraphernalia, interfering with child custody, assault and disorderly conduct.
Labarr also has four open cases.
Labarr’s newest cases gave Morris concern for community safety. He left bail set at $60,000 in the robbery case. “This is a serious case and I think bond is appropriately set,” Morris said.
He also left in place a $5,000 bond in the motor vehicle case and granted a personal recognizance bond in a traffic case.
Labarr, who said he has no chance of posting bail, is set for court again Nov. 19.
