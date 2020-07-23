Boot Stomp, the annual fundraiser for the San Juan Cancer Center Caring Friends Fund, is on hold until next year, one of many annual events to be postponed because of the novel coronavirus.
There is not only the health risk posed by the virus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, but also the fact that businesses are struggling during the pandemic.
Boot Stomp organizers were concerned about whether enough tickets could be sold, and also were reluctant to ask businesses that usually donate silent auction items to do so when they are grappling with hits to their bottom line because of restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.
Further, the recent governor’s order requiring mask use inside publicly accessible places could have discouraged attendance, organizer Terri Leben said.
“Would we sell the tickets and then, also, it just felt wrong to ask for donations,” she said.
She thanked the band, caterer and Antler Ridge venue for being understanding about the cancellation and for being willing to support the Boot Stomp again in June 2021.
The Caring Friends Fund helps cancer patients meet some non-medical expenses they incur while undergoing treatment at the San Juan Cancer Center.
There is money in that fund from the two previous Boot Stomps, along with other funds, so it is still possible to help patients, Leben said.
People who so are inclined can make donations to the fund, or also plan to buy sponsorship and tickets to next year’s Boot Stomp.
Donations, made out to the Caring Friends Fund, can be sent to San Juan Healthcare Foundation, care of Montrose Memorial Hospital, 800 S. Third St., Montrose, CO, 81401. For information about the fund, call 970-240-7397 or 970-252-2814.
