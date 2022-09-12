The Bosom Buddies Walk/Run is turning 30 and, to mark the occasion, the breast cancer support group is expanding its annual fundraiser to include a full morning of fun. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Montrose Pavilion, Bosom Buddies is adding a Cornhole Toss, Pink People Costume Contest, Pooches In Pink Contest and a silent auction to the usual Walk/Run schedule.
“We are so grateful to have had so many years of support from everyone in our service area, so we decided to throw a party,” said Bosom Buddies President Phyllis Wiesner. “We are hoping for an especially big turnout, so we are encouraging everyone to pre-register online or download and mail in a registration form from our website bosombuddiesswc.org.”
Walk Chairperson Denise Distel emphasized the annual Walk/Run has become a tradition. “For 30 years, residents of Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel Counties have come to show support to those with a current diagnosis, to salute survivors, and to remember those who were lost to breast cancer. We decided to make this year’s event a celebration for all.”
Board Member Kim Jones is organizing the Cornhole Toss which will begin when the doors open at 8 a.m. for check-in and same-day registration. “We plan to ask for a $1 donation per bag. Anyone sinking a bag will have their name put into a hat. At the end of the morning, we’ll pull a name, and that person will win a Camp Chef pellet grill/smoker donated by Murdoch’s Ranch Supply. So, the more times you play, the better your opportunity to win.”
Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a Pooches In Pink Pet Parade. “We always have so many dogs dressed in pink come with their families,” said Distel. “They get lots of attention and one lucky pooch will win a gift certificate from Chow Down Pet Supplies.”
A Pink People Costume Contest will then be emceed by Kim McGehee of SheShe Boutique who will be giving a gift certificate to the winner. “This will be set up like a fashion show so the more pink you wear, the better,” said Distel.
The Walk/Run will start a little later than usual said Distel and will take the usual route which will bring everyone back to the Montrose Pavilion. “We hope many of the folks stick around for the rest of the morning. We’ll have food trucks, music and, of course, the Cornhole Toss and silent auction will continue throughout the morning.”
Wiesner added, “It’s important for everyone to know that all funds raised by Bosom Buddies are spent locally to help locals affected by breast cancer – that’s your family, friends, and neighbors. We offer medical financial assistance to those who qualify along with free wigs, scarves, hats, and prosthetics. We also award educational scholarships to survivors and to the children of a parent or guardian who has ever been diagnosed with breast cancer.”
To register for the 30th Annual Walk/Run and for more information on the services offered by Bosom Buddies, visit their website at www.bosombuddiesswc.org.
