bosom buddies walk/run

The 2021 Bosom Buddies walk/run.

 (Courtesy photo)

The Bosom Buddies Walk/Run is turning 30 and, to mark the occasion, the breast cancer support group is expanding its annual fundraiser to include a full morning of fun. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Montrose Pavilion, Bosom Buddies is adding a Cornhole Toss, Pink People Costume Contest, Pooches In Pink Contest and a silent auction to the usual Walk/Run schedule.

“We are so grateful to have had so many years of support from everyone in our service area, so we decided to throw a party,” said Bosom Buddies President Phyllis Wiesner. “We are hoping for an especially big turnout, so we are encouraging everyone to pre-register online or download and mail in a registration form from our website bosombuddiesswc.org.”



