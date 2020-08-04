Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado recently announced the names of the 2020 Bosom Buddies scholarship recipients. This year’s recipients are Carlie Wytulka (Nucla), Maria Herrera (Olathe), Teagan Bailey, Jilian Keenan and Sierra Vigil (Montrose).
Bosom Buddies offers three scholarship opportunities to residents of Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. Scholarship funding is available to students enrolling in an institution of higher learning who are applying to Bosom Buddies for educational assistance for the first time.
Continuing educational funding is also available to previous recipients. Students must apply annually but can re-apply for up to a total of four years. Four of this year’s scholarship awards were to previous recipients.
Applicants must have a parent or guardian who, at some time, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Funding is available for full-time and part-time students enrolling in a vocational, community college, university, or accredited on-line program. The application deadline was extended to May 15 for this year due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
“In addition, educational funding is available year-round to survivors of breast cancer,” said Kim Jones and Lori Webb, co-chairs of the Bosom Buddies Educational Assistance Committee. “Survivors can apply at any time; there is no deadline.”
For further information on Bosom Buddies scholarship and financial assistance opportunities, visit the Bosom Buddies website www.bosombuddiesswc.org.
