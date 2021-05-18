Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group holds annual golf tournament

The Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group had its annual golf tournament Saturday at Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose. Forty-four players participated on 22 teams in a scramble format.
The winning team was Kim Jones and Jo Meyers with a 40. They won a scorecard playoff with Teressa Jaskunas and Becky Clarke who also turned in a 40.
Third place winners were Donna Rousse and Christi Young with a 41. The teams of Debbie Wildey and Jackie Rape’ and the team of Connie Bingaman and Denise Swanson recorded scores of 42 to finish in the top five.
