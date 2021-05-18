Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group holds annual golf tournament

Participants and volunteers for the one-day fundraising Bosom Buddies golf tournament. (Courtesy photo)

The Bosom Buddies breast cancer support group had its annual golf tournament Saturday at Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose. Forty-four players participated on 22 teams in a scramble format.

The winning team was Kim Jones and Jo Meyers with a 40. They won a scorecard playoff with Teressa Jaskunas and Becky Clarke who also turned in a 40.

Third place winners were Donna Rousse and Christi Young with a 41. The teams of Debbie Wildey and Jackie Rape’ and the team of Connie Bingaman and Denise Swanson recorded scores of 42 to finish in the top five.

