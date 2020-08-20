Dressed in pink with golf clubs in tow, several dozen members of the Montrose community were at Cobble Creek golf community on Tuesday for the 13th annual Bosom Buddies golf tournament, an event for breast cancer awareness that raises funds for Bosom Buddies of Southwestern Colorado.
“It supports women who can't afford chemo, mammograms, radiation and helps support their families. Almost every penny goes to breast cancer Southwest Colorado,” said Stacy West, chairwoman of the event. “A lot of women help put this together every year.”
Despite COVID-19 limiting community events, there was no shortage of participants itching to hit the links Tuesday morning. The event had a full slate of participants (98), many wearing masks before tee off, with some keeping the mask on during play.
With a packed participant list, the event was able to raise $16,639 for Bosom Buddies, a total that surpassed the funds raised from last year.
“People are really responsive to this charity,” said Patti Haugen, event co-chairwoman and a participant. “They know people with breast cancer and they're so giving and donating.”
Haugen said it was an “honor to be able to put the event together.”
She added it was nice to see everyone enjoying the day, too.
“Everyone had a wonderful, wonderful time,” she said. “It was great.”
West volunteered last year to steer the ship. West, who is retired, is in her first year in the community of Montrose.
“I’ve done a lot of charitable events that I’ve really enjoyed,” West said, “and the girls who did it last year said, ‘If you’re going to take on a tournament, take on that one.’ It’s such a great cause and there’s so many people that volunteer to help.”
The pandemic didn’t prompt many changes for the event, other than having participants pay in advance and sign up outside on the day of the event. Also, face masks were made for purchase and were a top seller. These contributed to the funds raised throughout the tournament. Haugen made some neck coolers, which were also popular.
There was an abundance of sponsors, including corporate sponsors. Safeway contributed gift cards, balloons and water for the event.
“All these people donate almost every year,” West said. Each hole on the course had a flag sign of a sponsor.
Haugen said she had a good day on the course. Although the luncheon in the afternoon felt different since precautions were in place and many people were separated, the message of the tournament was heard, especially for breast cancer survivors.
“A few people got a little teary-eyed,” Haugen said. “This tournament is very important to several women.”
Included in the tournament field were 13 breast cancer survivors. “They get quite emotional because they went through it. It's heartfelt … this tournament means so much to them because they're giving back to people that are in a position that they were in.”
Haugen said she’s already looking forward to next year, and all things considered, is happy with the way the 2020 tournament turned out.
“It’s all for support. It's all for fun. We all had a great time,” she said. “It was a great success.”
