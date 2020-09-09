Bosom Buddies shifts to virtual 5K for main fundraiser

The COVID-19 pandemic means this October people will not be filling the streets en masse, wearing pink as they support the Bosom Buddies breast cancer awareness walk.
But it doesn’t mean the primary fundraiser for the breast cancer support organization isn’t taking place: Bosom Buddies is turning to the virtual world, asking people to register and, during the month of October, to put on some pink and walk or run 5K, then post pictures.
“You do your own (walk/run) anytime in October. We’re asking that you pink it up, if you can,” Bosom Buddies board president Phyllis Wiesner said.
“We’re still hoping to get a really good turnout. We want people to know we’re out there to help, even though it’s been a difficult year.”
Bosom Buddies raises money to help breast cancer patients with such necessities as mammograms, surgical consultations, chemo and radiation, travel expenses for patients who are referred to Denver, family counseling, scholarships for patients or their children, wigs, prosthetics, and more.
“We just do it on a case-to-case basis,” said Wiesner. “We’re just there to help.”
The money raised through fundraisers is spent locally and last year’s Bosom Buddies walk/run raised about $47,000. As of Sept. 1, Bosom Buddies had assisted 154 breast cancer patients in 2020, providing $36,000-worth of financial assistance.
The pandemic has precluded Bosom Buddies from offering its weekly support groups; however, the organization remains available at 970-252-2777, or info@bosombuddiesswc.org. People in need of assistance can download an application at www.bosombuddiesswc.org.
To register for the 5K Bosom Buddies run/walk, or for more information, visit www.bosombuddiesswc.org. Post photos on Facebook and tag Bosom Buddies at @bosombuddiesCO or #onestepcloser2020.
Registration is $33 if done online (to cover credit card processing fees) or $30 if done by mail (P.O. Box 1263, Montrose, CO 81402), and includes a long-sleeved T-shirt. Business sponsorships are being sought to support Bosom Buddies; run/walk sponsors’ business names will be printed on the T-shirts.
A drive-through pick-up option for the shirts is available from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, in the parking lot at San Juan Cancer Center, 645 S. Fifth St., and from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the same location.
