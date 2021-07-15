Bosom Buddies slates inaugural cornhole tournament as fundraiser for breast cancer patients

Prep your throwing arm, work on your aim — and round up a team to compete in the inaugural Bosom Buddies Cornhole Tournament July 24 at the Ute Indian Museum.
The proceeds will help the local breast cancer patient and survivor support organization continue to serve community members — people like Kim Silva Jones, a survivor-turned-board member for Bosom Buddies.
“I learned of them (Bosom Buddies) the day I was in the hospital when I was getting my mastectomies. They helped me, because you have so many questions and you don’t even know what questions to ask. It’s a tough thing,” she said.
The help Silva Jones received then, when she was among the yearly average of “1 in 8 women” who are diagnosed with beast cancer each year, inspired her to volunteer for Bosom Buddies and offer her experience to help new patients.
“My cancer was huge. I had treatments no one else in our group had,” she said, detailing four rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, and radiation.
“I count myself fortunate to be here. It’s just so much support, someone being there for you, someone to talk to, who’s been through what you’ve been through,” Silva Jones said.
“Every one of us has our stories and can help someone who has just been diagnosed. It takes away a lot of the questions and the fears.”
As did many nonprofits, Bosom Buddies took a financial hit when 2020 pandemic restrictions nixed its traditional fundraisers. Although Bosom Buddies was able to host a virtual version of its annual fall run/walk, that brought in less than the usual haul.
“We made between a quarter and a third, so it wasn’t a total blowout, but it was something,” Silva Jones said.
The 2020 restrictions meant Bosom Buddies had to postpone what would have been its first cornhole tournament, which had been intended as an extra money-maker to help with services like previous years’ free mammograms.
“That put a real strain on our coffers, so we were trying to think of another event besides our walk. It didn’t go (in 2020), so we hope this one will this year, and give us a little buffer until our walk,” Silva Jones said. (The annual fundraising walk is currently a go for Oct. 9.)
Although the cutoff date for being assured of a cornhole tournament T-shirt has passed, Bosom Buddies is looking for more teams to compete in the tournament — about 25 teams have signed up and there is space for about 60.
The cost is $35 per person; teams are composed of two people. Registration entitles participants to half-price admission to the Ute Museum on tournament day, July 24.
Walk-up registration/warm-up begins at 10:30 a.m., with the tournament starting at 11 a.m.
People can bid on silent auction items, as well as on a 50/50 drawing. Food and drink, including Sno-Balls and fry bread, will be available for purchase.
Register at www.bosombuddiesswc.org
Bosom Buddies serves men and women who have breast cancer diagnoses and offers some assistance to uninsured and under-insured people. It also offers small scholarships to the children of patients, renewable for four years.
Bosom Buddies’ in-person support groups are still on hold, but could resume later this year.
“We’re still a little leery about COVID,” said Silva Jones. “The delta variant that’s come up is huge in Grand Junction now. Most of us are a little leery, especially if we’ve been diagnosed or are in treatment. You just want to be real careful.”
Find out more about the group’s services, or other ways to support it, at the above website.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
