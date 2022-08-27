Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club will soon have a new home.

Since 2019, the club has been raising money and making plans to build a new 9,000 square-foot facility, but with rising costs (and navigating plans through a pandemic), a more affordable option which made more sense arose in the San Juan Cinema, 1869 E. Main St.



Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor. 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?