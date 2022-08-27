The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club will soon have a new home.
Since 2019, the club has been raising money and making plans to build a new 9,000 square-foot facility, but with rising costs (and navigating plans through a pandemic), a more affordable option which made more sense arose in the San Juan Cinema, 1869 E. Main St.
So the club put an offer of $1.8 million on the building that houses the two-screen (three before 2019) theater, and that deal will close at the end of September, reducing the number of movie houses in Montrose by one and increasing the square footage for the Boys and Girls Club exponentially.
“We feel really good about it,” said Bud Taylor B&GC executive director. “We really like (the building) and we’re excited about it.”
The plans for now are to stay under $3 million total. That was the original plan when the club first set out to raise funds in 2019. With that, Taylor says they can buy the building at $1.8 million and use up to $1.2 million to put in a gym, three classrooms and a kitchen. they plan to keep one of the theaters intact for movie-watching.
One of the biggest plusses: the fact that the club won’t have a mortgage.
As costs rose and rose for the building they originally planned to build on Niagara Road, eventually the $7 million price tag, with $2.5 million coming in the form of USDA loans, the project became less and less feasible. At that cost, Taylor said, the club would have needed to make mortgage payments of $10,000 a month. And that would have gotten them 9,000 square feet.
The building that currently houses San Juan Cinema is 23,000 square feet.
“For kind of a third of the price, we’re getting double the square footage,” Taylor said.
As Taylor and the club look into the future, they think they’ll have contractors in to renovate the building in January or February, making it fully operational by next summer and jumping participation up to 100 or 150 kids. Then, by the time they get all their staff trained, Taylor believes they will have up to 300 youth members.
“The donors have been awesome and supportive,” he said. “Everyone we’ve talked to has been excited for us and the use of the funds.”
The Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club made the announcement Friday night at the Montrose Wine and Food Festival sponsor dinner. The Montrose Wine and Food Festival — the club’s largest fundraiser — continues Saturday at the Montrose County Event Center, from 1-4 p.m. Tickets were still available online at montrosewinefestival.com.
Future of movies in Montrose
Misty Hunter, whose family owns the Fox Theater and San Juan Cinema, has had the San Juan Cinema listed for sale for six or seven years, she said, waiting for a buyer to come along.
In that time, the movie industry has changed a lot. Theater-first releases made way for straight-to-stream, and big theater releases don’t happen as often as they did pre-pandemic.
Hunter said she believes the one theater — the Fox — will be enough for Montrose and that the sale of the cinema east of town will allow for some improvements to the Fox.
“That’s our plan (to improve the Fox). We’re going to utilize some of the seats and equipment from the San Juan into the Fox,” she said.
Summer, Hunter said, was successful for the Fox and San Juan Cinema, but looking at the fall release schedule, there just isn’t as much to get folks excited about moviegoing. San Juan Cinema closed its doors for the fall season, a message on their website reading “The San Juan Cinema will be closing for a few weeks during the slow fall film release schedule.”
“I think with the current situation, having just one theater will be fine,” she said. “There are 30% fewer movies than in 2019. We will see if that continues or picks back up. But the fall release schedule is bad.”
She said things will pick back up when the holiday season rolls around.
The Fox Theater, which remains operational, has three screens, Fox #1, Fox #2 and the upstairs Penthouse.
Justin Tubbs is the Montrose Daily Press managing editor.