Boys and Girls Club closes Olathe site after funds for operations plunge in wake of pandemic

Faced with the loss of about a quarter of yearly operating revenue, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club’s board of directors has closed the club’s standing site in Olathe.
The nonprofit provides kids a safe and constructive environment and helps them forge strong, positive relationships through enrichment and character-building programs. It is heavily reliant on annual fundraisers, as is the case for many organizations. The club had to cancel its primary fundraiser, Montrose Food and Wine Festival, because COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on gathering sizes precluded holding the event. An online auction, fueled by generous donations of items, and willing purchasers, could not overcome the resulting shortfall.
“This (closure) was a hard decision. It actually took us quite a while to come to this decision,” Bud Taylor, club executive director, said Wednesday.
The Olathe site served between 22 and 25 kids a day with programs and services and incurred about $130,000 in yearly operating costs.
When the Boys & Girls Club resumed summer operations in June, after some earlier pandemic restrictions ended, most of its Olathe-based staff decided not to return, Taylor said.
“That was a big factor. We were not able to continue with essentially no staff,” he said.
The club is hopeful of establishing a school-based site in Olathe, similar to what was first done in Montrose, in 1999, before the club moved into an off-site location here.
A capital campaign launched more than a year ago in Montrose to build a dedicated site for the club, which currently rents space in a church building on Sunnyside Road.
Under the school-based site method, Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club can conduct its outreach and activities at the Olathe schools and avoid a lot of overhead costs while still serving children.
“Once COVID dies down, that will kind of be the next step,” Taylor said.
He said BCBGC plans to continue its transport program that took a few Olathe kids to Montrose for programs during the summer.
Otherwise, Olathe-based services are on hold for now. Even if the club had the means to hire a new staff for Olathe, things could not be up and running before next March, and that did not make sense for either the young clients or the organization’s finances, Taylor said.
“We just couldn’t keep it going,” he said.
The pandemic also affected the club’s Montrose unit, which had to scale back to 50 children because of social distancing requirements; it modified its fees to adjust to the amount of children it can assist. (Scholarship options remain available for qualifying families.) The club typically assists 120 kids per day in Montrose during the school year.
Prior to the pandemic, the club had a wait list of two years. That too has changed: “Our waiting list is now three years long. When we started our capital campaign, it was only two,” Taylor said.
The BCBG was well into the process of building its own site, a 20,000 square-foot facility on East Niagara Road, when the pandemic-driven economic downturn struck.
With the City of Montrose acting as the pass-through agent, the club was selected to receive a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant through the state for construction. The club has also accepted substantial donations through its capital campaign, and cannot apply those funds to other purposes.
“We’re moving forward with our capital campaign. We have architect proposals we’re reviewing right now and hope to move forward with everything on that front,” Taylor said.
Although the club had to close the Olathe site, that decision wasn’t because of the capital campaign, which is too far along in the process to stop.
When people donated to the capital campaign, it was with the understanding this money would go toward the new building, not to something else, Taylor said.
“It’s kind of like going to a restaurant and ordering a taco and then they give you a burrito. It’s kind of two different sets of books, almost,” he said.
The capital campaign has so far raised about $865,000 of a $1 million goal. The overall construction project is estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million, with the hope of grant funding making up the difference.
Taylor said a recent contribution by an “angel donor” is helping push the capital campaign across the finish line. The donor has pledged $250,000 to match every dollar donated up to that amount.
The new building will give the BCBGC at least twice the amount of space it has currently, enabling it to serve more children and trim the wait list.
Although the club’s food and wine festival was canceled in May, plans for now are to go forward with the annual crab crack fundraiser.
“It’s definitely going to look different this year. We still need to iron out the details, but it will be in November,” Taylor said.
Typically, the crab crack takes place at the Montrose Pavilion or other location, and people pay to come in for all-you-can-eat seafood.
This year, the plan is to sell sponsorships and then deliver the food to the purchasers’ preferred locations. The club and even organizers are also determining how to hold the auction component of the crab crack fundraiser.
“It has been a rough year for everyone,” Taylor acknowledged in a news release announcing the Olathe site closure.
“It is so hard to have to make such drastic changes, but it is important to keep the club running, even if not how it has been done in the past, at least for the time being. … We appreciate the community’s continued support and acknowledgment of the important role the club fills for our local youth and hope to get back on track for our future goals.”
For more information about the club, the Olathe closure, how to contribute to the capital campaign, or make other donations, email btaylor@bcbgc.org, or visit www.bcbgc.org.
