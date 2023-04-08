The Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club is taking a small step back in the renovation project for its new home.
“We’ve scaled back,” Executive Director Bud Taylor said Thursday, April 6.
The youth enrichment club, which last year purchased the old San Juan Cinema on East Main Street for $1.85 million as its first-ever permanent home, has since been working with a local architect firm and a construction manager. That team considered a $1 million all-in budget for the renovation project ($750,000 for the construction component), to determine what could be achieved.
The verdict: The renovation budget is enough for the gym space and three classrooms as planned, but not enough to open up the front lobby space and create a secured entry.
“We are going to have the gym and three classrooms,” Taylor reiterated.
Two of the classrooms are for dedicated uses: multimedia (capitalizing on the old movie screens) for such activities as podcasting, and an arts and crafts room. The third classroom is multi-purpose.
The 23,000 square-foot facility is an upgrade from the tight rented quarters the club once occupied, although the renovation work means not all of the facility is currently in use at present.
The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe, constructive environment to kids 6 and older and helps them forge strong relationships they might not otherwise have through programs, connections and enrichment.
With additional elbow room, the club can expand its membership to more young people. As-is, the club can accommodate 40 to 60 kids per day. (The East Main location is in use and the space open to youths is kept safely separate from where renovations will be done.)
Taylor said the hope is that once construction is done this December the club can “really explode it to at least 200 kids in the summer" with an expansion push.
The scaled-back renovation is not the first change for Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. In 2018, it purchased land, planning to build a facility from the ground up at Niagara and 6700 roads; however, soaring construction costs caused the club to change course and repurpose the old theater building.
Also last year, the club sold its parcel on Niagara to Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans in a deal both entities deemed a win. Boys & Girls Club received about $200,000 to fund its renovation project, while Habitat scored new land on which to build, estimating it could add 12 to 18 housing units there at a time when real estate prices are at their premium.
Taylor said the architect is hard at work on the renovation project and should have construction documents completed by the end of the month. The team is working with the City of Montrose, which is a pass-through agent for Black Canyon’s $600,000 Community Development Block Grant from the state Department of Local Affairs, or DOLA. DOLA has required a few changes and the project will go out to public bid in order to satisfy those requirements.
“We’re super appreciative of all they’re helping us out with,” Taylor said of the city and the architect team.
A Community Development Block Grant requires at least 51% of a project’s beneficiaries to be low- to moderate-income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DOLA administers the block grant for municipalities and counties for community development projects; only local governments can apply for the grants, however, they can do so on behalf of nonprofits like Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. The pass-through arrangement does not encumber city money.
“The only thing we have invested in it is a little bit of staff time doing documents. Although it looks like income into the city, is is not, because it is a pass-through,” Montrose Mayor Dave Frank said.
DOLA required new paperwork for the club’s grant, because when it was awarded in 2020, the paperwork listed the Niagara Road property’s address, Frank said. Part of a recently completed process entailed going back through information with DOLA and changing the paperwork to reflect the new property’s address, he also said.
The city finds Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club’s mission worthwhile, Frank said.
“The city thinks it is important to help, because it is one of the only affordable childcare options for a lot of families after school and their programs are supportive and educational,” he said, citing the club’s homework assistance and cooking programs as examples. “They’re not just babysitters. They’re an educational facility as well.”
The Boys & Girls Club launched a capital campaign when it first decided to build on Niagara Road. Between the capital fund, a recent award of $100,000 from the Adolph Coors Foundation and the block grant, the club has raised about $2.7 million. To meet the rest of the $3 million costs (the total reflects the building purchase and renovations), it will need to secure a construction loan of about $250,000, Taylor said.
People can help the club offset those costs by making donations. The club is also raising money by selling naming rights for the theater/multimedia room; it has already sold naming rights for the classrooms.
Visit https://www.bcbgc.org to make a donation, find out about naming rights, or to learn more about Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club.
“Every little bit helps,” Taylor said.