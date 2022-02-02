At an open house event on Jan. 31, parents had the chance to talk with program administrators and share ideas on the shape of the forest preschool called Alpine Start on the Outer Range campus, which is slated to open this fall.
Outer Range is collaborating with Early Childhood Healthy Outdoors, an organization with the National Wildlife Foundation that works on incorporating nature into childrens’ daily lives and cultivating outdoor spaces.
Sarah Konradi, the program director of ECHO, said that they will help ensure that the space is in compliance with the regulations for early childhood spaces but there is plenty of room for creativity.
“We all have a shared goal of keeping kids safe, but we also know that within those rules, there’s a lot of room for really exciting things to happen,” Konradi said.
The amount of spaces available for the program has not yet been determined, Outer Range Program Manager Keely Vaughan said. The preschool will be administered in tandem with the school district’s Early Childhood Education program in Montrose, which oversees three campuses around the district.
The Outer Range program was first started amid the pandemic and is largely funded by federal COVID-related grants. The campus is adjacent to the district’s headquarters and largest early childhood center program, anchored between South Rio Grande Avenue and the Uncompahgre River.
Community feedback has been integral to the scope of programming offered through Outer Range, but Program Coordinator Kiersten Brown is excited to get more design ideas from the community for this part of the process.
Nichole Abernathy and Nickolas Paullus recently moved to Montrose with their three-and-a-half year old son. Abernathy has been homeschooling their child since they recently moved to Montrose, but he used to attend a forest preschool when they lived in Littleton.
They are excited that this program could give their son more opportunities to be outside, learn and socialize in a positive school environment.
“We moved out here for more of an outdoor lifestyle,” Abernathy said. “Having the Outer Range programs come into play seems like it fits in with everything we were looking for.”
Abernathy appreciated how community members could give feedback and help shape the program in the preliminary stages.
“Understanding where people are coming from helps a program be more supportive for each kind of student and family,” Abernathy said.
Cory and Joanna Metcalf have been wondering about how they can enroll their four-year-old son in the program since they heard about it a few months ago.
The couple had not enrolled their son in a childcare program because they were wary of the pandemic-related risks. Spending time outdoors is an integral part of the program, which they said alleviates some of their concerns.
“We can’t think of a more exciting opportunity than play-based and nature-based learning,” Cory Metcalf said. “This is like a dream come true and we actually cannot believe this is in Montrose.”
