Bright Beginnings will open three new classrooms by summer

Three new classrooms for preschoolers and toddlers will open by summer at Bright Beginnings at Colorado Outdoors. (Kylea Henesler/Montrose Daily Press)

Bright Beginnings at Colorado Outdoors opened its first two classrooms for infants and toddlers in January, and this summer there are plans to open three more for older toddlers and preschoolers. Families are already taking tours, joining the waitlist.

Bright Beginnings, located at 1307 Mayfly Dr., is the newest location of parent school Maslow Academy of Applied Learning. It serves Montrose's youngest residents, up through age 5, while Maslow runs through the third grade. 


