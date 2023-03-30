Bright Beginnings will open three new classrooms by summer

Bright Beginnings at Colorado Outdoors opened its first two classrooms for infants and toddlers in January, and this summer there are plans to open three more for older toddlers and preschoolers. Families are already taking tours, joining the waitlist.
Bright Beginnings, located at 1307 Mayfly Dr., is the newest location of parent school Maslow Academy of Applied Learning. It serves Montrose's youngest residents, up through age 5, while Maslow runs through the third grade.
While the schools' combined waitlist, from which the new spots at Bright Beginnings will be filled, has more than 100 families on it, Maslow's Executive Director Chrissy Simmons said these spots are for all grades and ages and that families should still take tours and apply because there’s always a chance a spot will become available.
Simmons said she wanted to open classes serving the youngest students first, because the need for childcare in Montrose is most urgent in this age group.
She pointed to the 2021 Montrose County Childhood Needs Assessment conducted by Root Policy Research, which deemed Montrose County a “childcare desert.”
While it's a few years old, and Simmons said a handful of new opportunities have opened since then, the study cited only 62 available daily spots for infant care and 679 for toddlers and preschoolers.
“It’s all across the board, but the main need is in infant and toddler,” Simmons said of the childcare available in Montrose.
She said the next classroom to open at Bright Beginnings will be a preschool room, which should be ready within the next two months. Another preschool classroom, as well as one for older toddlers, will open by summer. Simmons did not give a more exact date but said families are already touring the facility and hoping for the soon-to-be-open spots.
The five animal-themed classrooms together will serve around 80 students, as the facility is licensed for 70, but not all children come every day. The Bunny Room and Fox Room, which are already open, serve the youngest infants and toddlers. Nine babies 18 months old or younger are in the former, and 10 more between the ages of 12 and 30 months are in the latter.
The Racoon, Bear and Owl rooms will be the next to open, with the latter two being for preschool-age children. The Racoon Room will serve 14 older toddlers between the ages of 18 and 36 months old. Of the two preschool rooms, the Bear Room will serve 17 kids between the ages of two and a half years old and 5 years old, while the Owl Room will take 17 students between the ages of 3 and 5.
