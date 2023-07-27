For every “Harry Potter” or “Lord of the Rings,” we may never know how many books were doomed to obscurity, printed in small runs or released decades ago to limited success, never to be heard of again.

But students in Western Colorado University’s graduate creative program with concentrations in publishing are pulling some dated books from the shelves of time and giving them new life. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?