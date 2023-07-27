For every “Harry Potter” or “Lord of the Rings,” we may never know how many books were doomed to obscurity, printed in small runs or released decades ago to limited success, never to be heard of again.
But students in Western Colorado University’s graduate creative program with concentrations in publishing are pulling some dated books from the shelves of time and giving them new life.
The graduating students were each assigned to reissue an old work that is now part of the public domain, keeping the original content but updating the design, layout, marketing and book jacket for a modern audience.
“We don't change the book itself, but we change the package of it…to be more appealing to a modern audience,” said student Mckenzie Moore.
Most of these books are close to, or over, 100 years old. And while the original authors have all likely perished, the students at Western are giving people another chance to read their writing.
When choosing her project, Moore knew she wanted something obscure — and written by a woman.
“They weren’t given the same platform,” she said of female writers in the early 1900s, and she wanted her reissue to center on the story a woman had to tell.
She settled on “Star People,” a collection of stories told from the point of view of four little girls who made up stories together about the characters behind the constellations — turning the zodiac into a bickering family dealing with challenges like growing up.
Moore doubts many readers have heard of Katharine Fay Dewey’s only book, which was released in 1910 and went out of print after one edition. That’s part of why she chose it.
“I also wanted to do something obscure,” Moore said. “I wanted to bring something up from the past, an old book that no one would recognize.”
But the story it tells, she said, is fun, cute and full of life all on its own.
There was just one problem — Moore thought she may have picked something a little too obscure. While her classmates were adding historical context to their reissued stories, she had little to show when it came to information on Dewey.
However, Cederedge author D.P. Benjamin, who gets inspiration for his stories from old newspaper clippings, took on the challenge of researching Dewey and creating a forward for the new edition.
The fantasy work was a good fit for Moore, who released her own fantasy trilogy anchored by the first book, “Equilibrium,” which takes place between two worlds; one of fairies, the other of snowy Colorado.
She joined the program to gain the skills to republish her own works, and eventually start her own publishing company.
Taking part in the final project, which also included a group anthology that all the students worked on, helped Moore develop a lot of these skills, from formatting to marketing and utilizing tools like book aggregators.
This kind of software allows publishers to upload a book and have it accessible to retailers like Barnes and Noble, and to print and distribute copies when they are sold.
“It’s a published book in every sense of the word,” said Moore of the students' projects, which are published through WordFire Press and available in hardcover, paperback and ebook from major retailers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
The final step for Moore, before she graduates on Aug. 4, is the class book launch on Aug. 2, which is open to the public. The event will feature each of the roughly 15 students’ individual projects, as well as a class anthology they worked on together titled “Merciless Mermaids: Tails from the Deep.”
The gala and launch will take place at Western University Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
