For so many of us, music links powerful memories to events in our lives —both good and bad. A few notes can take us back to a summer evening in childhood, to the memory of that special someone at our first high school dance, or to that song we listened to over and over after our heart was broken for the first time.
So many of the milestones in our lives are marked by music. Why is that? Because music benefits both our minds and our bodies. Research has shown that listening to music can:
• Connect us with other people
• Engage our brains and help us want to learn more
Though 2021 is coming to a close, the 50th anniversary season of the Valley Symphony Association still has three more concerts to share with regional music lovers. Join us on Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. as the orchestra performs songs and overtures for “Seasons of Love.”
The chorus will delight audiences on March 27 at 3 p.m. with a fantastic selection of songs that will “Flashback to the 70s.”
For the final concert of the jubilee season, “Let’s Dance!” as the orchestra performs a variety of dance songs through the ages for the April 23 and 24 concerts that will also feature live dance performances, both at 3 p.m.
If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, tickets to any one or all of the remaining Valley Symphony Association concerts will make great stocking stuffers.
In addition, you can fulfill the dreams of over 100 volunteer musicians by giving them the gift of music. As a non-profit organization, we rely on the generous donations of community members like you to continue providing outstanding orchestral and choral performances.
Thank you for considering the VSA in your end-of-year giving.
To donate and for information, upcoming concerts, the audition process and tickets, visit us at ValleySymphony.org and on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation.
Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., is the owner of Clubb’s in Delta, a civic treasure and a proverbial pillar of the Delta community. He has been an active member of the VSA in various ways for decades.
