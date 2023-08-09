Dawn Glanc makes what she describes as “the creamiest ice cream you’ll ever eat.” And from personal experience eating it, she speaks the truth.
I first interviewed Glanc early last winter. She had just started her newest endeavor, Brown Chicken Brown Cow Ice Cream, and I hadn’t quite found my way up to Montrose yet. At the time, the retired ice climber and soon-to-be-retired climbing guide had just a few flavors on the shelves.
“The best thing I've taken from that lifestyle of being a guide and a climber,” she said, “is you can have these crazy ideas and these crazy dreams and just go after them.”
In this case, the new dream is making what I can confidently say is the best ice cream I’ve ever had.
So, even though Dawn sells her ice cream throughout Ouray County and hasn’t quite branched into Montrose yet, I wanted to check in with her and write about it anyway. Because she’s willing to work with more businesses up here to get her products into Montrose, and for purely personal reasons, I’m hoping she does. Gas is expensive, and right now the closest place to get this stuff is in Colona.
About nine months into starting her no-churn ice cream business, Glanc said she’s already accomplished all the goals she set for her first year; in fact, she’s nearly doubled both. When she opened up around last November, Glanc hoped to sell 1,000 units of ice cream and provide her products to five customers. She sold around 2,000, and now has nine.
The product was a Covid baby, as Glanc used pandemic down-time to take cooking classes and eventually zeroed in on creating the perfect ice cream. She experimented and adjusted her recipes over and over again to get them just right, and throughout the process brought the ice cream with her everywhere she went — dinner parties, friends’ houses, etc.
And the more she brought, the more the people wanted.
“Everyone said ‘You have to do something with this,” she told me.
So she did; once the recipes were ready for primetime, Glanc partnered up with Kami Harrison, another Ouray Business owner who runs Kamis Samis. Glanc previously described Harrison as an “angel,” who dedicated part of her downstairs production space to Glanc and her business.
Now Kamis is one of nine businesses to serve the ice cream, including the closest to Montrose, County Line Liquor and Mercantile, at 36926 US-550.
Glanc sells the ice cream in pint or single-serving sizes for $10 and $5 respectively, and also sells $35 half-gallon scoopable boats to businesses like Brickhouse 737 in Ouray, which serve her product as part of their dessert menus.
Despite my best efforts, Glanc wouldn’t give up any tricks of the trade. Her love affair with no-churn ice cream began after she took a course on the technique, and said the end product “just melts on your tongue.”
She explained traditional ice cream uses a churn to whip air into the product, but the result can sometimes be grainy. With a no-churn technique, Glanc uses other methods (which she would not describe) to get the air in, guaranteeing a creamy texture every time.
The ice cream is made in small batches, and Glanc is always experimenting with new flavors. My personal favorite is “Mocha Hazelnut Cookie,” and usually I don’t even like anything coffee flavored — but I trust Glanc. Other classics are “Ginger” and “Peanut Butter Cookie,” while some flavors, such as “Strawberry Nerds,” are the result of a customer request gone right.
And Glanc custom-makes flavors too, so long as the buyer is willing to buy at least one half-gallon worth of product. She’s branched out into private events, like weddings, where the host can order a custom or ready-made flavor in tubs, pints or single-serve cups. For an extra $50, she’ll even provide a freezer for the party.
Just make sure to give her tubs back — Glanc strives to be eco-friendly, and she will up-charge for keeping her reusable stuff.
Since Glanc already exceeded her goals for the first year, I asked if she had any more. Of course she does. She’s hoping to have a more mobile presence, and be able to serve ice cream at events and festivals.
“It’s really fun to bring ice cream to people,” she said.
She’s also hoping to give back to the community, and she combined both goals by serving ice cream at Ouray County Pride in June, where she nearly sold out and dedicated $1 from each purchase to LGBTQ+ organizations. Each year, she also plans to donate 1% of annual profits to Ouray County-based organizations.
Glanc doesn’t even have a target number of clients anymore, she believes they will come organically, as they have throughout the year. She works with each one to work out the logistics of ordering and delivering, and even provides display freezers for bigger buyers. Most, like her, are local businesses. And she's happy to serve even more, including in Montrose (hint hint.)
More information: brownchickenbrowncowicecream.com