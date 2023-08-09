Dawn Glanc makes what she describes as “the creamiest ice cream you’ll ever eat.” And from personal experience eating it, she speaks the truth.

I first interviewed Glanc early last winter. She had just started her newest endeavor, Brown Chicken Brown Cow Ice Cream, and I hadn’t quite found my way up to Montrose yet. At the time, the retired ice climber and soon-to-be-retired climbing guide had just a few flavors on the shelves. 



