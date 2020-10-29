Around the same time crafters in the local community worked tirelessly to provide extra masks for Montrose Memorial Hospital and others, it became apparent to Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen that there would likely be additional needs for residents.
“We were anticipating that the virus was going to really trigger a whole lot of other things going on in our community, and we wanted to make sure we had it covered ahead of time,” she said in an interview on Monday.
The county had been receiving calls from individuals regarding a number of concerns, especially since effects from the pandemic forced shutdowns and temporary restrictions on certain services.
The situation cultivated uncertainty for those who lost their jobs or were laid off. With no revenue coming in, resources were limited for people to keep up with payments.
“One of the things we were concerned about was that we would then start seeing evictions, and we wanted to make sure that we kept people in their homes because once they’re homeless, they demand and need a lot more services, so we felt like if we got ahead of this, we would be able to get people the service they need,” Hansen said.
So Hansen, along with several others, started a “community needs call,” aimed to provide not just housing assistance, but help for other types of services — child care, food, for example — by filtering through them and matching people with the right program based on their needs.
There were around 100 people at the start of what turned into weekly Zoom meetings, with representatives from various community organizations — Housing Resource of Western Colorado (HRWC), Tri-County Health Network, Center for Mental Health, Montrose Community Foundation, CASA, Region 10, Sharing Ministries and several others. The group brainstormed and discussed ways to best help the community, learning about the services each provides along the way.
“It’s been a really great bonding experience with everybody,” Hansen said. “When you have as many nonprofits in our community as we do, not everybody knows what everybody does. Even though you try really hard to build coalitions and figure what everybody is doing, it just seemed like everyone was trying to help people … it was just a broad community call for action.”
“What we have done via these meetings is get to know each other and learn about each service entities provide … because of the meetings, case workers understand the program more and there is plenty of education,” Montrose County Housing Authority Executive Director Susan Barrientos said.
Hansen estimates between all the organizations who have participated, it’s likely hundreds of local residents have been helped with some sort of need the past several months (HRWC alone has helped 77 families and individuals experiencing financial hardship).
“We had hundreds of people helping hundreds of people,” Hansen said.
Tri-County Health Network, in particular, has helped people with utility assistance, while CASA has provided rental assistance for young adults. Local churches provided meals, and the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans also joined the call, eager to ensure veterans experiencing any hardship were cared for. Hilltop Family Resource Center distributed formula and diapers, and the Montrose Community Foundation set up a donation fund with goals to disperse the accumulated funds to people in need.
As the meetings continued, it was clear how much local nonprofits and community members could offer.
“We have a great, competent group of nonprofit executive directors that really understand the needs of the community, and it’s been a really good way to educate everyone on everything we have in this community,” Hansen said.
During the initial months of the pandemic, Tri-County Health Network received 10 to 15 Energy Outreach Colorado (EOC) applications every two to three days, said Amber Kancilia, care coordinator for Montrose County, who added the meetings are “good” and “super informational.” The volume in applications has lowered as of late since people have returned to work, but applications continue to roll in.
“The homeless population that’s in Montrose has increasingly grown higher and higher,” she said.
HRWC, with its HUD certified counselors, provides budgeting/savings education, negotiation coaching and refers clients when needed. Outside of the Emerging Housing Assistance and Housing Stabilization programs, it started a shower voucher program for people that are homeless and are unable to get into MADA or the Lighthouse overnight shelter due to capacity or COVID restrictions (families and individuals have also been helped through the shower voucher program). Through the plan, HRWC is able to arrange a few nights stay in a hotel for those involved with the program, giving them a chance to stabilize.
“I think we all should feel very fortunate that we live in this community because we know that if you fall on hard times, people step up to help,” Hansen said. “There were times on that call it would just want to make me cry because everybody was so caring and focused on making sure everybody got the help that they needed.”
That giving nature has been extended throughout the pandemic as several nonprofits have spoken about the communities’ willingness to donate or share their time.
Additional organizations that joined the meetings include Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans, Valley Food Partnership, Partners of Delta, Montrose and Ouray, Peer KINDNESS, Haven House, HopeWest, River Valley Family Health and others. Local Realtors also joined, keen on learning ways in which they would be able to help.
Lutheran Family Services, after being awarded a grant, will employ a couple of care counselors to offer free mental health care services.
HRWC Executive Director Katie Bowman said she is impressed by the Montrose residents stepping up and providing additional funds to help the needy.
“I think it’s pretty incredible what people have been able to contribute,” Bowman said. “... it takes a village.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.