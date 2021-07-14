Broadband, flexibility of power supply key for DMEA's new CEO

Delta-Montrose Electric Association will have a veteran of the industry — and of the Navy — as its new CEO.
The local cooperative on Tuesday announced it has hired Alyssa Clemsen Roberts, currently the chief strategy officer at the Platte River Power Authority in Fort Collins. She will helm DMEA starting Aug. 23.
“DMEA is such a great cooperative. It has such a great reputation in the co-op world. I was excited to be interviewed,” Roberts said Tuesday, noting DMEA’s distribution system and its commitment to broadband through its wholly owned subsidiary, Elevate Fiber.
“I’m just honored and excited to be a part of it.”
Roberts previously served on leadership teams at Ozarks Electric Cooperative in Fayetteville, Arkansas and the Pedernales Electric Cooperative in Johnson City, Texas. In her role at Platte River Power Authority, she oversees public power strategy, operations at Rawhide Energy Station, government relations, communications, energy solutions, safety and human resources, according to information provided by DMEA in its announcement.
Roberts made the cut from more than 80 impressive applicants, DMEA Board President Kyle Martinez said.
“Many of them were highly qualified and I think any organization would like to have them on their team,” he said. But Roberts stood out.
“We were excited about her vision and strategic mindset we felt we could bring to inspire the DMEA and Elevate team to continue to achieve even more of the things we’ve done over the years,” he said.
Roberts served four years in the Navy as a sonar technician and instructor before joining the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its Rural Utilities Service — where, she said, she fell in love with the industry.
“I just found my home. For me, it’s been kind of this incredible journey and I wouldn’t do anything else,” Roberts said.
Per DMEA’s announcement, she also was a partner in Aspire Strategies, in that capacity organizing the first electric cooperative rural broadband group, then joined the Utilities Technology Council to focus on rural infrastructure. In that capacity, Roberts lobbied for the creation of the $100 million federal funding program, Rural Broadband Experiments, to help rural utilities provide broadband.
“We were excited with her experience on the electric side, but we also believe she brings experience in broadband,” Martinez said.
“That is critically important to us being able to provide relatively high speed fiber and some type of economic development to our area. So we looked at the whole picture.”
Roberts said broadband is a utility.
“I think broadband is such a vital service. It’s very on par with electric,” she said. Broadband is vital for education, economic development and health care.
“There isn’t a single part of our lives that isn’t touched, but I like to remind people you don’t get broadband without electricity,” Roberts said.
For co-ops to be involved in supplying broadband service is a natural fit, and DEMA’s commitment to that service came through strongly for her, she also said.
Roberts believes in flexibility when it comes to power supply: she’s excited by DMEA power wholesaler Guzman Energy’s recent decision to build a large solar array in Delta County, and is on board with renewables and self-generation, such as DMEA’s small hydropower project on the South Canal.
“It is our job to deliver safe, reliable and affordable power and every way we can do that in an environmentally responsible way, the better,” Roberts said.
“It sounds trite, but the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow. We’re here as a source of power as well, and to serve our communities in the way they want.”
Roberts said she and her family are delighted to be staying in Colorado. “We had not ever been that far West. It was beautiful country and we are so excited to come out and be part of the DMEA family and the Montrose community,” she said.
Roberts will be paid $290,000 a year to start with.
She fills the void left after former CEO Jasen Bronec departed the cooperative in March, following an unspecified “internal issues” investigation, the results of which were held confidential as a personnel matter.
Bronec was recently hired to be CEO at Inland Power & Light in Washington State.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
