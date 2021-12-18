Two brothers are accused of robbery after, police allege, they chased down a group of youths and forcibly took a bicycle from one of them.
Michael Carr, 43, and Adam Carr, 45, were both arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of robbery and non-injury, reckless child abuse.
Adam Carr also was detained on an allegation of obstructing officers and on a warrant.
Michael Carr, whom police alleged displayed a knife during the encounter, is also accused of violating a previous court order and was further detained on two arrest warrants.
Formal charges are due by Dec. 29. The Carrs are to appear in court Dec. 30.
According to arrest allegations, the Carrs on Thursday afternoon spotted a group of teens as they passed by their home on Miami Road. The brothers reportedly rushed out, accusing the teens of previously stealing bicycles from them. Per an arrest affidavit, Michael Carr also later told police one of the boys had displayed a knife; Montrose Police Department Cmdr. Matt Smith said there is no evidence of that occurring.
Police responded to Miami Road near the Center for Mental Health on Dec. 16 after receiving reports that people were screaming at each other over a bike.
There, a teenager told them he and his friends were walking down the road, messing around on his bike when a man, later identified as Michael Carr, ran out of an apartment, cursing them and accusing them of stealing bikes from him.
As the youths hurried onward, Carr allegedly “then brandished a knife and threatened them,” Officer Andrew Spear wrote in an affidavit.
The group of teens kept trying to get away and one of them struck the curb with his bike tire and fell.
Adam Carr allegedly rushed up, grabbed the bike and started pushing it away.
The youth who was riding the bike told Spear a similar account and also said his friends got help from two other males in getting the bike back from the Carrs.
Another witness alleged Michael Carr said he wasn’t afraid of them because he’d been to prison and said he had asked: “You wanna get stabbed?”
Spear later contacted three of the juveniles again, who said Michael Carr informed them he was taking the bike until his were returned, but they didn’t know what he was talking about. “The all said that neither of the two parties mentioned the knife or had it out when the bicycle was taken,” Spear wrote.
According to reports from other officers, when contacted, Adam Carr told them he had acted alone, yet used the word “we” when describing what happened. Because Michael Carr was also an alleged party, Adam was later accused of obstructing officers. Their mother was cited for obstruction for allegedly at first stating Michael Carr wasn’t home; she later disclosed that he was and also allowed officers inside to search.
Adam Carr also said that three bikes were taken from their home and that the youths he saw passing by looked like the ones who were on video footage taking his family’s bikes.
The suspect also alleged he had seen the kids trying to take other bikes. Smith said on Friday there was no evidence of that from the scene.
Adam Carr at the time alleged one of the youths had pulled a knife and threatened him; again, police said there wasn’t evidence of that.
Officers found Michael Carr in the home. Both brothers were arrested.
When interviewed, Michael reportedly told police that he’d drawn a knife to “scare” one of the youths after that person pulled a knife. He said he was trying to get his bike back.
In court Friday, both brothers pleaded for a personal recognizance bond so they could take care of their mother, who they said relies on them for housing and other assistance, as she is mobility-impaired.
Their criminal histories were minor and most of those cases were several years old; each man has community ties and the ability to get to court, despite some previous failures to appear, the court was told.
“I was young and not quite responsible,” Adam Carr said of years-old failures to appear, but he has changed: “I’m too old to play games with that.”
He said he is his mother’s only real means of financial support and she risks losing her housing without his income.
Public defender Kori Zapletal said Michael Carr had moved back from Nevada to help care for his mother. One of the brothers needs to be out of custody for her sake, it was said.
“It’s kind of a desperate situation,” said Zapletal.
The District Attorney’s Office argued for a secure bond, in written statements that were not read in court. Morris in referring to them said prosecutors were concerned by the nature of the new case.
He decreased the initial bail of $60,000, but did not grant personal recognizance bonds, citing community safety concerns. Bail for each brother was set at $5,000, cash or property pledge.
Smith on Friday praised the MPD officers for acting quickly in response to the call-out.
“We recognize that incidents like these are extremely disturbing for our community to hear about,” Smith said. “The escalation of events over something as minor as a suspected bike theft is completely incongruent with the alleged acts described during the investigation.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.