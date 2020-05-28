Joe Brummitt has dedicated his career to making a difference in the classroom as a teacher and administrator. He is retiring after working 37 years in the Montrose County School District.
Brummitt grew up in the Montrose area and is a third-generation Montrose resident, since his grandparents moved to the area in the 1940s and purchased a ranch that continues to be passed down to the next generation. Throughout his time on the Western Slope, he has seen the communities grow and his students have children of their own that now attend Olathe Elementary.
As he steps away, Brummitt is proud of his team and the camaraderie within the school and community to provide students with a quality education.
Growing up and working with kids at church was the spark that led Brummitt to education.
“I wanted to teach elementary school,” he said. “At church, I worked with kids and it was just what I wanted to do. You always fear if it’s what you want to do and then you don’t like it, but I liked it.”
His dad also encouraged him and his siblings to pursue careers where they would use their brains and not their backs.
Brummitt attended Coal Creek rural school for sixth-grade and his teacher was Richard “Dick” Brown. Brown was also the 4-H leader, so Brummitt knew who he was growing up.
After finishing high school, he decided to head into the workforce before pursuing a degree in teaching at Mesa State College, now known as Mesa State University in Grand Junction. Transferring to Adams State College in Alamosa, he completed his bachelor of arts degree in elementary education and began applying for jobs, hoping to work for the MCSD.
“I always thought there was some place better than here and I looked after college, but I was very hopeful I would get a job in the school district here,” he said.
Brown, who was now the principal at Olathe Elementary School, hired Brummitt as a fourth- grade teacher.
“It was Dick Brown who made me think that this is what I want to do,” Brummitt said. “I’m thankful Dick hired me and I got to work with him in Olathe and even after he retired. Dick inspired me that this is a good thing to do.”
After teaching for one year at OES, he taught third- and fourth-grades at Johnson Elementary School before he returned to OES to teach fifth-grade for four years.
To engage students in learning, Brummitt recalled the various classroom activities he worked with his students on, from using a pocket knife to carve a pot, to exploring the elements by the river.
He also taught third-grade for 4.5 years while he completed his master’s degree and earned his principal’s license.
“Midway through the year, our principal left to go to central office after a superintendent left,” Brummitt said.
Brummitt became the interim-principal at the age of 33. For the next year, he led the staff at OES before applying for the open principal position at the school. He has held that position for the past 27 years.
“When I became principal, I had a very veteran staff,” he said. “As I look at those folks and what they gave to me as a new teacher and someone new in the career, I will always be thankful for them; I wouldn’t change any of it.”
Throughout his time teaching and serving as principal at OES, Brummitt has developed relationships with his students and now his students’ children.
“The best part for me is the parents of kids we have now, I was either their principal or their teacher and you develop those relationships and sense of community,” he said.
As the 2019-20 academic year began, Brummitt returned to OES ready for another year of learning.
For years his daughter, who is a teacher in Cottonwood, said people would ask her, “When is your dad going to retire?” His answer was always in two to three years.
The school year progressed and Brummitt began conversations about what he’s going to do next and that’s when he knew that it might be time to retire.
Seeing the spring semester unfold as it did due to COVID-19, Brummitt said it was not how he pictured his career ending.
“I feel like this is not how I wanted to end my career,” he said. “I certainly would not have done it if I would have known what spring was going to look like, but there’s a reason.”
Amid a global pandemic, the school year concluded with students and their families returning supplies and their packets to the schools from their vehicles. Connecting with those families at the end of the school year was not how Brummitt saw it playing out, but he said he will never forget the fond memories.
With the goal of making a difference in students’ lives every day, the hardest part about his approaching retirement for Brummit is leaving the students and their families. Still, he will be part of the community.
“I’ve been really fortunate,” he said. “The saying goes: ‘If you truly love what you do, you never work a day in your life.’ I never remember saying, ‘I have to go to work.’ I would always say, ‘I get to go to school.’”
From a simple positive impact on a student’s or staff member’s day, Brummitt abided by the Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated.
“My kids and staff alike have heard me talk about the Golden Rule,” he said. “I think if folks stick together, especially with this COVID thing, you are stronger together and you can accomplish anything you set your mind to if you work together.”
As he begins a new chapter of his life, Brummitt hopes his staff and students remember him as someone who cared and acted in the best interest of the students. He also hopes they remember his compassion for others and through his actions of kindness and caring for others, everything fell into place and created lasting memories.
