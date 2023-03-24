Buckley Park Playground getting upgrades

Generations of Montrose youth have taken all that the playground at Buckley Park is worth, and now it is due for an upgrade.
“The typical usable lifespan of a playground is only 15 years," said Parks Superintendent Dan Payne.
Generations of Montrose youth have taken all that the playground at Buckley Park is worth, and now it is due for an upgrade.
“The typical usable lifespan of a playground is only 15 years," said Parks Superintendent Dan Payne.
The playground at Buckley Park, located at 300 N. Nevada Ave., has been on the radar for Payne, as well as Public Works Manager Jim Scheid, for years now. Though the city has maintained the playground over the years, it has finally reached a level that requires replacement, Scheid said during a March 6 Montrose City Council work session.
Some parts of the park have been in use since October of 1985, Payne pointed out at the work session, with the newest portions of the playground being built 20 years ago, in 2003.
With the playground receiving high usage over the years and replacement parts for the equipment now difficult to find, Scheid and Payne presented update plans during the council's work session.
After receiving multiple bids, the duo recommended at the council's March 21 regular meeting to accept a contract with Star Playgrounds, based in Littleton. The amount is not to exceed $420,000.
The city set aside $475,000 for the project in the 2023 budget, with that extra $55,000 to be used for new curbs and safety surfacing around the playground. The council unanimously approved the contract at its March 21 meeting.
Scheid described the new playground as the first modern-style playground in Montrose, with aims of durability and inclusivity.
Payne told the council the plans for the new Buckley Park comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the International Play Equipment Manufacturers Association, the American Society for Testing and Materials International, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Based on current plans, the new park will have ramps leading up to platforms as well as inclusive seats for a swing set. Certain iconic elements of the park, such as the metal slide and donated singing rocks from 1969, will be left as-is.
The city's next step is to host an open house. Star Playgrounds, as part of its contract with the city, will present the base plan for Buckley and provide optional features. The community can then provide feedback.
In addition to these upgrades at Buckley Park, Montrose also has other improvements on the horizon. At the March 6 work session, Scheid said the city hopes to start a master plan for all of Baldridge Park this fall, including a new playground for Riverbottom.
“I’m really excited to see us upgrading those playgrounds in our parks and making‘em a little bit more accessible,” said Mayor Dave Frank after the contract was approved.
Staff Writer
Rhiannon Bergman is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.