Some Montrose residents who chose to venture to work on two rather than four wheels last month will soon have cash in hand courtesy of the Montrose Area Bicycle Alliance, which paid residents throughout June for biking to work and logging the commute.
As volunteer Jeff Rice would put it, the city is a pretty ideal place for many employees to bike to work — and MABA wants to help get them out of cars in any way they can.
“It’s a win for the environment and your health,” Rice said, and it gets cars and congestion off the road.
MABA’s latest program, Bucks for Biking, ran throughout June and paid participants $2 per day for each day they rode to work. Some employers, including the city, county and Montrose Regional Health, matched the payoff, and the top earner walked away with $104.
Rice said the turnout exceeded expectations, as 103 riders participated throughout the month, logging over 4,000 miles and saving over 1,000 trips via car. He said the first iteration of the program took place in 2021, and riders saved more than 900 car trips.
“It’s really encouraging,” Rice said.
He noted MABA focuses on utilitarian biking, which is using the machines for transportation instead of just recreation. Rice’s own interest began when he was living and working in Denver, where driving eight miles home from work could take around 40 minutes. Biking, he came to realize, took the same amount of time — and produced a lot less stress.
Montrose, he said, lends itself perfectly to the activity.
“It’s super exciting that we live in such a great town with so many warm days and flat terrain,” he said.
With the exception of main roads like Townsend Avenue, Rice believes Montrose also has strong, safe infrastructure and side roads suitable for most riders.
While the month for earning cold, hard cash in exchange for a short ride is over, Rice said MABA has more plans for the coming months, including the last of three summer Bike to Work days on July 19.
The event will run from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at the Montrose Recreation District Field House and will provide free coffee and food from sponsors Geek Coffee and City Market.
MABA also tries to provide tips for utilitarian biking and maintenance through its website and social media channels, and Rice noted he always advises riders to wear helmets and be familiar with turn signals.
The website also features an urban biking map of Montrose, which shows the best streets and paths for biking and is color-coded to show which roads have friendly features like bike lanes and wide shoulders.
“We don't expect Montrose to turn into the Netherlands tomorrow,” Rice said, but he encourages residents to take an open-minded approach to riding to work — and said MABA will do whatever it can to help.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone