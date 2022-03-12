Even though not all students will be interested in going into the construction industry, Kathy Gaber hopes that they will pick up some skills they can apply later in life.
“I am hoping that our students one see these as viable careers that are important to society — and if it’s not a career path for them, I hope they at least learned something cool that they can apply to their own home in their own life,” Gaber said.
Gaber, who has taught at Montrose High School for more than three decades and now works as the school’s work-based learning coordinator, is one of many who have organized the Building Futures event next week, which will expose all Montrose County School District sophomores to hand-on construction work.
The Colorado chapter of the International Code Council had also been hosting a similar event, also called Building Futures, in Steamboat Springs starting in 2019. An event in Montrose has been in the works since 2020 in collaboration with Dan Reardon, who works for the city of Paonia and is also involved in the ICC.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed plans for the event, but the event is happening after months of collaboration between Reardon, school district employees and community partners.
During the morning session, students in groups of 10 — along with a chaperone — will rotate through stations building walls, pouring concrete, wiring walls and other hands-on tasks. The students’ hard work will not go to waste, either: some will end up building fully functioning sheds and others will repair a gazebo near Friendship Hall, said John Steele, the school district’s secondary curriculum coordinator.
“The things they’re building are not just going to be thrown away,” Steele said.
Many local businesses are donating materials and expertise to the event, which will be at the Montrose County Fairgrounds on Thursday, March 17.
“We would not be able to pull this off if it were not for the generous contributions of businesses and organizations in our community,” Gaber said.
All 500 sophomores in Montrose County School District will be attending the event. Gaber explained that the organizers went with 10th graders because they still have more than two years left of high school, but will be able to enroll in an internship or career certificates as upperclassmen.
“A kid can walk out of high school and walk into a really well paying job if they’ve set themselves up for that,” Gaber said.
Gaber hopes that the students learn about the importance of developing skills in life and that they are supported by their community: “that’s one of the blessings of living in a small town.”
Guy Love is a superintendent with Haynes Excavation, one of the companies contributing to the event. Love said that the event can show students that there are alternatives to amassing debt in college and plenty of opportunities for them locally in the Uncompahgre Valley.
As Montrose continues to grow, construction jobs will still be in demand.
“There’s some stigma that excavation, dirt work or construction as a whole doesn’t seem like it provides a future, but it does,” Love said.
In the afternoon, the sophomores will be encouraged to stick around for an open house and attend a summer job fair. Other students, especially graduating seniors, will be welcome to visit with the companies and representatives from postsecondary institutions in the area.
Pederson Electric is one of the many local businesses chipping in for the event. Rod Teansky, the president and co-owner of the company, said that the event is for all of the students, regardless of gender, to explore hands-on careers.
“It’s not just for guys: this is for women who want to build a trade for themselves, too,” Teansky said.
Women are significantly outnumbered by men in the construction industry: although the amount of female construction workers has grown over the past few decades, they represent approximately 10% of that workforce according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The workforce in some sectors is aging rapidly, too: for example, BLS data show that more than 40 percent of electricians are over the age of 45.
“When the lights go out, who are you going to call? If there’s nobody there to do it, it’s going to be a bad situation,” said Grant Hammett with C. A. M. Electric, another local business helping with the event.
After a drop in vocational training at the end of the 20th century, trade school enrollment has made a comeback from 9.6 million in 1999 to 14 million in 2014.
Post-bachelor’s outcomes are less guaranteed, depending on the degree, but Teansky said that certified electricians can have a stable salary anywhere in the country.
Becoming a licensed electrician usually takes four years of on-the-job training as an apprentice plus some additional classroom instruction, but they are still paid well: according to indeed.com, the average base salary for electricians in training in Colorado is nearly $22 per hour.
“You’re being paid while you’re being trained, so it’s a very lucrative scenario in the future for kids that don’t choose to go to college,” Teansky said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.