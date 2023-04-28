Smiles and applause filled 300 Hap Court in Olathe Thursday as it reopened as the Olathe Business Cultivator. Several pairs of hands doing the clapping had also done a lot of the work in bringing the new economic development engine to fruition.
Partnership built on partnership, and support upon support caused the doors to open, as Regional 10 League for Economic Assistance and Planning Executive Director Michelle Haynes said.
“It’s been a work in progress over the past few years,” she said, as people clustered in the main entry of the building following tours of the renovated space.
“This (opening) isn’t just the culmination. This is actually the inception. This is the beginning,” said keynote speaker Armando Valdez, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA awarded a $1.7 million Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) grant last year for the center.
“This is actually the inception. This is the beginning. When we talk about rural innovation, stronger economy, it’s exactly those innovative, entrepreneurial ideas that are required to put together this concept … to cultivating more entrepreneurs, more local business, more development into areas that are going to help economies thrive,” Valdez said.
The cultivator exemplifies a “transformation” on the Western Slope, which has traditionally considered Grand Junction its “anchor,” Valdez later said.
“We’re in the midst of a transformation where that anchor is no longer exclusive to Grand Junction. You’re seeing this corridor (U.S 50 and 550) that’s really seeing this dynamic nature come in. The counties of Delta, Montrose and Ouray are really becoming this kind of hub into all of this innovation.”
Olathe plays a role in that hub, able to draw in further-flung communities, such as Crawford, Valdez said.
“This is an opportunity to build these partnerships and build these relationships,” he added.
Community builds community
The business cultivator, which formed with strong support from local area governments, boasts such amenities as co-working rooms for rent; offices for organizations such as Valley Food Partnership (a supporter of the venture); room for a “makerspace,” plus a fully operational commissary kitchen that entrepreneurs can use at a reasonable cost.
The Olathe Business Cultivator grew out of 2017 efforts by the citizen group Making Olathe Better and the late Lynette Rowland, said Haynes. The MOB got a foundation grant and was “working through it” when Rowland came to Haynes to explain how the group also realized economic development was needed.
Region 10 formed a team, eventually snagging a grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs for economic diversity planning.
“It’s been on all of our minds, what can we do for Olathe? How do we continue to help our community grow and move forward,” Haynes said.
As Region 10 worked, an employee with the Montrose County Housing Authority told the league about its 6,500 square-foot Hap Court building, which was available for lease and needed active use after the local Boys & Girls Club closed its Olathe location there.
Then, a mere three weeks before application deadlines, Region 10 and partners decided to put in for the RISE grant and won one of only 11 to be awarded nationwide.
Securing matching funds came next and local entities stepped up. Montrose and Delta counties, the Town of Olathe, and Bank of Colorado all kicked in the funds, while the housing authority donated rent of the space, calculated at $168,000 in the long term.
Multiple other partners also backed the cultivator. The center further picked up support from the Gates Foundation; more help from DOLA; Phil Motley Architects (which according to Haynes forgave part of its invoice as an in-kind donation), Stryker & Company, and others.
“We are all-in on the small business economic development model. We really believe that the way to grow your economy is you have people that want to be here, that love to be here and they find a way to make a difference and make it work,” Haynes said. “It helps having people come to our table.”
The way it came together was like layers of a cake, she said. Or, like the legend of stone soup, a folk story of a hungry stranger who convinces villagers to each add a little food to a kettle of water, with a single stone in the bottom, until there is a satisfying meal for all to share.
“This, I think to me, is a stone soup story,” Haynes said.
They weren’t serving stone soup in the commissary kitchen, which was only open for tours Thursday. Very soon, though, small, food-based businesses will be using it to prepare what they sell without having to rent their own commissary kitchen or make the cost-prohibitive investment in an entire restaurant.
Region 10 Business Resources Manager Ann Bradford walked people through the commissary kitchen, which holds a small work space, ranges, cold storage, pantry and supplies.
Although small, it will do the job, she said — and there is already hope for more, pending additional funding. With more money, the commissary kitchen could accommodate food trucks with power supply and gray water disposal.
“We ran out of money on this project, but we really want to do it, because it’s really a big trend,” she said.
“You technically need to be affiliated with a commissary kitchen as a food truck,” said kitchen coordinator James Lammers. “You need a place to dump your gray water and also, added onto that as a bonus, you could get cold storage and have a place to prep.”
The cultivator would need many thousands more to create the food truck hookups and supportive space.
“As soon as we get underway, we hope we can raise a little more money and do that,” Bradford said.
The business cultivator overall provides “do-it-yourself, with help” opportunities, she said.
“Really our main goal is to stimulate a lot of entrepreneurial activity in the area, because we think it’s good for the economy,” Bradford said.
“The thing about a project like this, is it’s in the heart of a rural community,” Valdez said. “ … The economy we want to have is this cyclical approach. … You invest in your community, you get that return on your investment back.”
That’s exactly what Region 10, Montrose, Delta, Ouray counties, Olathe and the others had done, he said.
“So we can get that future return back, to help the entire community thrive. Not just one or two entities, but it’s across the board, from economic, social, academic, whatever the foundation pillars are, it’s happening with a project like this.
“That’s very exciting.”