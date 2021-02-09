Bureau of Reclamation takes no action on Paradox salinity-control unit

The Bureau of Reclamation has elected not to take action on a West End salinity-control plant that is nearing the end of its useful life.
The bureau completed a years-long environmental impact statement process concerning the Paradox Valley Unit of the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Program, last year floating proposals that won little favor with Montrose County commissioners.
The commissioners opposed two alternatives for a new injection well and evaporation ponds. They considered another alternative, for zero liquid discharge technology, to be the only one without “fatal flaw.”
Per a January announcement, BuRec opted not to issue a record of decision, effectively taking the “no-action” alternative. The current plant will remain in operation for as long as it is feasible, BuRec said. New technically, environmentally and economically viable alternatives could be “investigated in the future” to keep the salinity-loading from the Paradox Valley under control.
The unit is currently shut down while technical experts evaluate the next steps for it, BuRec said. While that evaluation is taking place, there is no estimate for the timeframe regarding the well’s life.
“Our preference would be de-salinization, which is the most expensive (option),” Montrose County Commissioner Keith Caddy said. “We at the county wanted to do a de-salinization system, which would not take up a bunch of ground. … It just makes more sense.”
The Paradox Valley, formed by a collapsing salt dome, sends naturally occurring bring into the Dolores River and from there, the Colorado River. Under a 1974 law, salinity control is mandated. Right now, at the current plant, brine is injected underground into the limestone of the Leadville Formation and the plant removes about 95,000 tons of salt per year, piping it away from the river.
Commissioners weighed in last January, when the Paradox Valley salinity plant update was still in the draft environmental impact statement phase.
They raised concerns over scenic and recreational values in the valley, as well as possible seismic activity.
They opposed Alternative B, which would have built a new deep injection well and injected brine into unpressurized sections of the Leadville formation.
In their opposition, commissioners cited the risk for ongoing seismic activity centered on a new injection facility and said that it would create an unacceptable risk to county residents, as well as possibly collapse underground mines.
The proposition, further, was “extremely expensive” and the new pipelines that would have to be installed would be a huge undertaking, in light of the terrain, geology and permitting hurdles.
Montrose County also opposed Alternative C, the building of evaporation ponds and a 60-acre landfill where salt piles could tower as many as 100 feet above ground.
The scar on the landscape “would be very impactful to this area,” Commissioner Roger Rash said at the time. The county in written opposition detailed the hit to the West End economy, which relies on tourism and recreation. Alternative C would create visual blight that harms those resources.
Of the options presented, the zero liquid discharge alternative was the best and the county wanted BuRec and the Bureau of Land Management to work with it to find the least intrusive site for the 60-acre landfill the option would require.
The alternative “offers unique advantages,” the county’s comments said. “The ability to return the produced freshwater from the facility to the river is desirable in a basin where seasonal flows are frequently low,” the commissioners said.
Installing the gas line required for the option would also benefit area residents, based on community input and would provide “at least some offset to the burden placed on the Paradox Valley by a multi-state project,” and thus in best interests of the area.
“I wish they would go ahead and put in the de-salinization plant and actually put the freshwater back into the river system. That’s what I would like to see,” Caddy said.
BuRec will continue working with the Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Forum top explore other projects and options.
