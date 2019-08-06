Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased by 1,000 cubic feet per second between Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 6 - 8.
The forecasts are finally showing enough decline in inflows that Blue Mesa Reservoir is no longer at risk of overfilling. The actual April-July runoff volume for Blue Mesa Reservoir is 1.08 million acre-feet of inflow, which is 161 percent of average. Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently above the baseflow target of 1,500 cfs. River flows are expected to stay above the baseflow target for the foreseeable future.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gage, is 1,500 cfs for August.
Currently, diversions into the Gunnison Tunnel are 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 2,550 cfs.
After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be 1,050 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be around 1,550 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629 or e-mail at eknight@usbr.gov.
