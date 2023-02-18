The 2024 Congressional District 3 race continues to draw early potential challengers.
Debby Burnett, a Gunnison County veterinarian, announced earlier this week she is again throwing her hat into the ring to become the Democratic nominee. Burnett also sought her party’s nomination in 2022’s race, which saw Adam Frisch secure the nomination and narrowly lose to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt.
“I think this is a fight worth fighting,” Burnett said Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Burnett said like many others in the multi-county and predominantly rural 3rd Congressional District, she stays awake at night worried about her husband’s small hay-baling business and other financial concerns.
“There are so many things I can address for voters in this very rural, large district. Our current representative is shamefully playing at other things right now, kind of performance-art politics,” Burnett said, adding that there are “bigger fish to fry” than chasing “fake scandals” involving the president’s son, Hunter Biden.
The district needs a change, she said.
“First and foremost, Lauren Boebert is still my representative. That’s my driving factor,” said Burnett.
Also, several issues need addressed, among them, education, particularly when it comes to access. The issue is near and dear to Burnett, who grew up in Greeley the daughter of a water engineer and a teacher.
Students in rural areas that lack broadband connectivity or affordability are at a disadvantage, she noted.
“I think that was never more obvious than during the pandemic, when we had students unable to access classes because it was all online and we didn’t have the resources to get it to them,” she said. Burnett recounted stories of children sitting in cars outside of public buildings so that they could pick up a wifi signal and join class. That, she said, is “shameful.”
Burnett also said the rural/urban divide can be pronounced when it comes to policy and resources.
“When we look at our policies that are enacted, they are very urban-centric. I think it is very important to be able to take the message of the Democratic Party and tailor it to rural areas in the state. I think that sometimes gets lost. With urban-centric policies, I think people get tired … and feel no one is listening to them.”
Burnett’s husband, Greg, has expressed those kinds of sentiments, she said. The family’s small baling business depends on there being enough water for hay; Greg has expressed “nobody cares about us little guys.”
Her would-be constituents need to know they are being heard, she added.
“I think a representative that lives those shared values like I do … I think I live the same struggles and I think it’s important that representatives understand what people are dealing with at the base level. Those are all reasons for me to do this.”
Boebert comes from rural Colorado, too, and was a small business owner, Burnett acknowledged. However, it seemed to Burnett the congresswoman has been paying “lip service” to issues such as water. “If we look at her past actions, I’m not sure she has the best interests of the district at heart,” Burnett said.
Boebert voted against the recent Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, but the provisions benefit CD3, Burnett said.
“They’re not ‘red’ roads; they’re not ‘blue’ roads. We all drive on them,” she said.
“When one of us does well, all of us (in the district) do well,” Burnett added.
She characterized herself as a working class member of the district who has lived the same experiences as those she would represent, and as someone who would take a hard look at the way Democratic policies are being translated to reach voters, regardless their affiliation.
That could help overcome hyper-partisanship, she said.
“It might be in how we message it. This might be the idealist in me, but I think when we stay entrenched in using words that immediately send up barriers, that we’re not able to advance the conversation any.”
For example, a Gunnison rancher upon hearing “climate change” might immediately consider the conversation to be over. But if she asks about snowpack and concerns over the future of water, that’s a conversation starter that still gets to the point that climate has changed and there isn’t enough water, Burnett said.
She reiterated her lived experience as a rural resident of CD3.
“I know what it’s like to lay awake at night and worry about our daughter who is going to college in a couple of years, and how I’m going to pay for that when I am still paying my student loans,” said Burnett.
She also says she weighs things such as whether she should drive her daughter to the Front Range for medical work at places where insurance will pay the bulk of the bill, or take her to a local lab, where insurance would only cover 10% of the costs.
“I’m not the only one who has that concern about how to access affordable care in this district,” Burnett said.
Prior to becoming a veterinarian, Burnett studied journalism, worked her way back into school and obtained a physical therapy degree before working as a pediatric physical therapist. She began her veterinary career in Wyoming, where she met Greg, who worked in the oil industry. They started a family before relocating to Jackson County in Colorado. Redistricting took that county out of CD3 in 2021, ending her then-primary bid. The family has since moved to Gunnison County for her daughter’s educational opportunities and other considerations.
Despite CD3’s heavily Republican composition, Burnett believes the race is winnable for a Democrat, which, she acknowledges, Frisch demonstrated. This time around, though, Burnett says she is the one who can win.
“I am doing this because I care very deeply about the issues in this district. I think it’s time for a Democrat to provide what we need. We came very close (in 2022), yes, but not close enough. Now is the time to finish the job,” she said.