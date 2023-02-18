Gunnison veterinarian sets her sights on Dem nomination

Debby Burnett (Courtesy photo)

The 2024 Congressional District 3 race continues to draw early potential challengers.

Debby Burnett, a Gunnison County veterinarian, announced earlier this week she is again throwing her hat into the ring to become the Democratic nominee. Burnett also sought her party’s nomination in 2022’s race, which saw Adam Frisch secure the nomination and narrowly lose to incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

