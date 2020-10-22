Bus driver tests positive for COVID-19, 30 MCSD students must quarantine

Several students from Johnson Elementary School, Centennial Middle School and Montrose High School will need to quarantine after a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19.
The Montrose County School District COVID-19 Response Team received confirmation that a bus driver with Student Transportation of America (STA) tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Oct. 21, according to a district-issued press release Wednesday evening. MCSD signed a five-year contract with STA for student transportation services, which started on July 1, 2020.
The district worked with Montrose County Public Health to contract trace people who were in close contact with the bus driver and notified them of the need to quarantine and seek testing.
From those efforts, the CRT determined that 22 Johnson Elementary School students, four Centennial Middle School students and four Montrose High School students had close contact and need to quarantine and seek testing.
Within the press release, the district cites its secondary hybrid model for minimizing the numbers of students needing to quarantine and test at the middle school and high school.
“As a result of our secondary hybrid model, in which middle and high school students learn from home and in-person on alternating weeks, the district was able to minimize the number of grade six through twelve students needing to quarantine and test.”
MCSD has notified all affected persons prior to public notification and no other students or staff cohorts are currently affected.
The district continues to encourage the community to stay home if people are sick, frequently wash their hands, social distance and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) like face coverings whenever possible.
Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.
