Business owners query police at crime-prevention meet; officers detail program, grant

Community members met Montrose Police Department’s crime-prevention advice with questions about ongoing issues at their properties — along with curiosity about programs the MPD highlighted on a snowy evening last week.
The meeting, held Feb. 16, showcased the concept of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, or CPTED, as well as local crime stats showing a decent fourth-quarter decrease in certain categories, plus some ongoing challenges for the police in terms of staffing, newer state laws, and other factors.
“(CPTED) is a philosophy and an approach to target-hardening and making your property more secure,” MPD Sgt. Courtney Jones said, going on to explain how property owners can get a CPTED assessment and recommendations.
In general, steps such as trimming back landscaping that provides hiding spots, keeping property illuminated, installing cameras and having a clearly marked entrance with wayfinding signs to direct the public are seen as making properties less attractive to criminals who rely on secrecy.
Also, to help property owners and to encourage the CPTED assessments, the city is launching its Theft Reduction and Prevention Grant, or TRAP, which is designed to help businesses with the costs of making recommended security improvements. (More details below.)
Those in attendance had plenty of questions and concerns about other programs, as well as theft cases in which they were victims.
An East Main Street proprietor expressed frustration with the MPD’s online crime reporting tool, which people can use to report lower-level crimes and non-injury traffic incidents. The man detailed how a visitor stole his phone near closing time; how he quickly realized what had happened, and pulled his surveillance footage to confirm it.
He called the non-emergency dispatch number with the information, but says he was “brushed off” and told to use the online tool to report it — even though he had footage and a suspect. “This was a Thursday evening. The problem with that is, the city is shut down Friday, so essentially no one would even glance at this thing until Monday,” the man reported.
He said he used Facebook and personal law enforcement contacts to quickly determine who the suspect was. “Essentially, I had to conduct my own investigation. That’s the only reason I was able to get my phone back when I did,” he said, later adding he wasn’t taking issue with the online reporting tool itself, but that the incident was fresh and a suspect was on footage when he made the call, yet he was told to report online.
“I share your frustration,” Chief Blaine Hall said. “Online reporting is something our agency is going down the road with, we’re still going down the road with. We’ve met with and continue to meet, ad nauseam, with WestCO (dispatch). We’re still having issues with just a very simple thing: When there’s a suspect and the crime just happened, that is never meant to be an online report. Plain and simple.”
Hall, who also sits on the WestCO board, said that when people experience a similar situation, they should call the police directly.
“I’m sorry that happened to you. We have to do a better job,” Hall said. “ … It’s been a major challenge.”
Later, he stated: “If you need a police officer, we’re going to send a police officer. Tell the dispatcher ‘I want to talk to a supervisor.’ If the (dispatch) supervisor still says do an online report and you want a police officer, tell them ‘I demand to talk to a police supervisor.’”
David White was among northern Montrose business owners who attended. “The north end has really been a problem. The chief and commander have been out to talk to us. We’ve done the CPTED — and that’s a worthwhile service that I would encourage everybody to look into,” he said.
His company invested a good deal into security cameras and lighting, White said. “Is there any effort to consolidate the database of those businesses that have security cameras that could pick up (incidents)? To help your efforts, that would be invaluable.”
He elaborated that knowing who has security systems would be helpful, since he gets visits from law enforcement from time to time looking to examine his surveillance footage for other crimes.
“It costs money, but it is to preserve what you work hard to have. Law enforcement is doing the best they can and I understand … I’m glad this TRAP program is being offered. There’s progress being made, but as a business owner, you have to do what you can too,” White said.
He then shared an experience similar to what the East Main Street businessman had stated: White said that when he reported a recent incident, dispatch told him he could file an online report. “That didn’t help matters,” he said.
“Online reporting was supposed to be a good thing,” Hall said. “Honestly, it was to find a simpler way for individuals to just file a report for their insurance” in lower-level crimes. “It has been a challenge.”
“It’s almost like you’re in the self-checkout line at City Market or Walmart. The last time when we filed, I think it was three weeks before we heard back,” White said.
Others wanted to know what degree of force they are allowed to use to stop a crime in progress.
Although citizens can use a reasonable amount of force (the minimum amount necessary), Hall cautioned the audience. Prosecutors may look at what a business owner considered “reasonable” in a different light and, more importantly, owners run the risk of harm.
“There’s a different level of anger. It’s not just in our community. It’s across the United States,” Hall said. “The amount of violence we’re seeing is pretty extreme. People would just as soon take you on and assault you. I don’t know, just from my standpoint, that it’s worth it. It’s better to try to identify that person (to police).”
When asked, White explained he wanted there to be a type of internal list of businesses that had cameras, which the police could use to find footage to help solve property crimes.
“We need to come up with something,” another man, not identified, said. “We’re easy pickings. We work hard for what we’ve got. It hurts.”
A woman, also not identified, asked what more businesses can do to support police efforts against crime. “I can’t get you more cops, so what can we do as a private citizen, as a business owner?”
She said that, between three criminal incidents, her business had lost equipment valued in excess of $100,000. “Sometimes, I feel like we are nagging and bothering you. So I guess my question is, what is the expectation we should have of you?”
The woman asked when she could reasonably expect to hear updates on the cases and said her business wound up hiring a private investigator to help get their equipment back.
“Nag us,” Hall said. “You shouldn’t have to feel guilty to call us and get an update.”
Hall also told people that, although property crimes are significant, they will take a backseat to crimes against persons, such as sexual assault, in terms of detectives’ time and priorities.
Crime abounds all over town, said a Hillcrest shop owner, who reported having been hit three times in about 10 days. He, too, reported calling dispatch and being referred to an online complaint.
“The next time I called, I said Chief Hall told me that you are to send an officer and guess what? I got an officer. It does work.”
Lights, cameras, landscaping — environmental crime reduction
Jones and Officer Trevis Booth detailed the CPTED program earlier in the evening.
“We start looking at a problem, whether that’s crime in a community, such as vandalism or theft, whatever the crime is. We take a look at the elements that are in play,” Jones said. “Then we know how we can begin to attack the problem. Next, we want to consider what makes a crime possible for an offender in this area.”
Opportunity, ability and desire are key factors in offender behavior — but the target can fight back.
“If you make it so the criminal can’t get what they’re wanting to get, the crime doesn’t get completed,” Jones said.
CPTED entails using a property’s natural features for increased visibility — large or plentiful windows that are well lit are a deterrent. (When a property owner later expressed concern about illuminating the goods inside, the police suggested window coverings that conceal, but still allow enough light to show.)
A clearly marked entrance with path means that people know how to patronize the business, but that it doesn’t create the opportunity for a malefactor to wander around, taking inventory and then use “I was looking for the entrance” as a viable excuse.
Territorial reinforcement, such as fences, landscaping and no trespassing signs, “creates a situation where someone who is not supposed to be there is going to stand out,” Jones said.
Pruned back landscaping, especially around windows and doors, eliminates hiding places and of course, good exterior lighting increases the prospects of an offender being noticed and caught.
A CPTED assessment will help business owners know how to make themselves harder targets, Booth said.
Sometimes, what makes sense to a business owner creates an opportunity for a thief. Booth referred to a business that was laid out so that the cashier was in the middle of the store. People entering the business could simply go left and not be seen, plus there was no chime or bell indicating someone had walked in.
Booth suggested moving the business furniture around to block the left turn, as well as installing cameras and mirrors.
Plus, with TRAP, there’s one more reason for business owners to consider a CPTED assessment. Hall announced the Theft Reduction and Prevention Grant, through which eligible businesses can receive up to $2,500 to make recommended changes. Also, an additional $2,500 is available with business matching dollars.
The competitive TRAP grant could be applied to such expenses as security landscaping changes, better access control, gates, locks, fences, high-quality security cameras, alarm hardware and installation, certain signage, repair or replacement of doors and windows, and blight elimination.
“This is a grant to help our local business owners fund those needed security improvements,” Hall said.
“When you’re a victim of crime, you’re frustrated you have to pass the costs of that victimization on to your customers. And I think it also incurs a lot of frustration with the criminal justice system and Montrose Police Department,” Hall said, adding he wasn’t standing in front of people to be dismissive of those concerns, however, judges and prosecutors are finding themselves in a situation similar to the police when it comes to the laws governing bail, sentencing, and for what offenses a person may be arrested.
Business owners, including those who own home businesses, can apply for TRAP funding after they have completed a CPTED assessment. Eligible businesses may include franchises, but do not include “big box” retail stores.
“There’s a wide range of things that will be funded through this grant. We’re excited about it. What you have to know is you have to participate in a CPTED survey first and those things that will be offered through the grant have to be things the officer trained to do that survey recommends,” Hall said.
Business owners can contact MPD at 970-252-5200 for more information about securing a CPTED or applying for the TRAP grants.