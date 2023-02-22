Business owners query police at crime-prevention meet; officers detail program, grant

Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall addresses a crowd of business owners at a Feb. 16 crime-prevention meeting, hearing their concerns. Other officers presented the Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design program and the city's new Theft Reduction and Prevention Grant. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

Community members met Montrose Police Department’s crime-prevention advice with questions about ongoing issues at their properties — along with curiosity about programs the MPD highlighted on a snowy evening last week.

The meeting, held Feb. 16, showcased the concept of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, or CPTED, as well as local crime stats showing a decent fourth-quarter decrease in certain categories, plus some ongoing challenges for the police in terms of staffing, newer state laws, and other factors.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?