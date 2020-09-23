Business Roundup art

Go Code Colorado announces new business opportunities challenge

Go Code Colorado is giving businesses a chance to improve their companies and communities.

An initiative of the Secretary of State’s Business Intelligence Center (BIC), Go Code Colorado is now a virtual competition that challenges the business community to identify problems the tech community can respond to with solutions.

This year, Go Code Colorado is offering the New Business Opportunities Challenge. Using public data, teams of individuals can identify business opportunities, problems and issues, which could help provide solutions for businesses in Colorado.

“Go Code Colorado encourages Coloradans to use public data to create innovative ideas for the state and business community. Since its inception, Go Code Colorado has always stood for innovation and I’m looking forward to the program’s continuing evolution in order to best meet the needs of businesses and communities in every corner of our state,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release.

The challenge will task the competitors to use public data (both non-profit and for-profit) to improve companies and businesses.

For more information, visit gocode.colorado.gov.

Dalby, Wendland & Co. announces new firm administrator

Dalby, Wendland & Co., fresh off being named a top 300 accounting firm, announced that Matt Leach is the firm’s new administrator.

Leach, who will reside in the Grand Junction office, has several years of experience in the accounting industry.

“It’s good to be back home in western Colorado. Dalby Wendland serves a large and diverse client base, giving me the opportunity to continue my career with a leading accounting and advisory firm. I look forward to the many growth opportunities,” Leach said in a statement.

Leach spent time as a financial statement auditor before becoming the First Administrator and Client Accounting Services Director for an accounting firm in south central Colorado. His background includes business management, human resources and IT.

“We are excited to have Matt join our leadership team. He brings great experience, including a passion for technology that will help our Firm continue to be proactive with clients,” said CEO Chris West in a press release.

Leach can be reached at mleach@dalbycpa.com or 970-243-1921.

