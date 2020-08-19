A deep dive into Montrose's sales and use tax report during the pandemic's early months

The City of Montrose released its use and sales tax report for the month of June last Thursday, and figures revealed how Montrose fared during the early months of the pandemic.
Retail sales tax saw growth for June after May’s numbers showed positive returns following back-to-back months of decline in March and April.
For June, there was a 5.8% increase from 2019 ($1,543,817) to 2020 ($1,633,892), the year’s highest figure. Through June, retail sales tax is up 3.9% with a total of more than $8.026 million.
Specifically, South Townsend, in the area from East Oak Grove Road to the south city limit, which can experience up to $25 million in taxable dollars, saw an increase this year for both May and June. The area, which houses big box retailers, has helped offset any type of swoon the city could experience during the pandemic.
Before viewing the numbers for June, Chelsea Rosty, director of business innovation & tourism for the City of Montrose, said Montrose’s ability to serve as a “hub” for surrounding communities is a big reason the city has fared well, tax-wise, during the pandemic. South Townsend plays an integral role in that.
“It's important for the public to understand, [South Townsend] funds a lot of success and diversification of the economy,” Rosty said. “It’s great business to have here because it keeps us afloat and moves us forward in times like this.”
Through June, the total collected sales and use tax sits at about $8.8 million, a 2.7% increase from the $8,576,150 figure at that time last year.
Shifting to one of those surrounding communities, the town of Olathe has experienced a 6.4% increase in sales tax collection with online sales doing “very well” the last few months, Town Administrator Patty Gabriel said. Gabriel has spoken with several of Olathe’s main retail store owners, who’ve relayed that there has been an increase in foot traffic since April. Right now, the town sits at 64.4% compared to 58% at this time last year.
Gabriel said if the trend continues, the town could be up as much as 12% by the end of the year.
To view the full report, visit cityofmontrose.org.
Despite closures, downtown Montrose sees uptick
Rosty was surprised to see the numbers for downtown Montrose. Despite a significant drop in walking traffic, which contributed to the shop locations for Little Flower Hemp Company and The Ginger Cat to close down, taxable retail sales were up from 2019, and reached the $6 million mark in June. With the Fox Theater shut down during that time, and other shops like the Vine Market and Bistro closing down, Rosty wonders what contributed to the uptick after expecting the numbers to be flat to last year, if not less.
Rosty said it’s possible popular locations like Horsefly Brewing Company, Coffee Trader and Storm King Distilling Co. could jointly be contributing to the success.
Hotel, restaurant excise tax hit hard
After initial upward movement in the first few months of the year, excise tax for hotels and restaurants experienced a steep dive once March hit. The returns were healthy early, especially for restaurants (13% increase in January and 8.8% in February), but the two have been in a significant nose dive since.
In particular, hotel excise tax has experienced decreases of more than 45% every month since March, with the highest decrease occurring in May at 53.4% — $9,658 (2019), $4,498 (2020).
Listed in the report, the numbers are down -36.4% from $48,118 (2019) to $30,622 (2020).
Restaurant excise tax, which collects more per month than hotel excise tax, hasn’t seen as significant of decreases, but has been in the same dilemma since March. The decreases have ranged from 8.1% (May) to a yearly high of 25.9% (April).
“Those impacts are 100% COVID related,” Rosty wrote in an email. “Between the full shut down and the impact to tourism in general, that is the result.
“It goes to show how lucky we are that our economy is diversified and not simply reliant on tourism or any other single industry,” she added.
June represented somewhat of a return for both. Hotel excise tax saw a return of $7,919, and restaurants a $39,610, both yearly highs through June. Collectively, the two have collected $233,646, which is down by 13% from 2019 ($268,681).
Retail Enhancement Program booming for Montrose
The retail enhancement program, a vendor fee that the sales tax generators have agreed to give the City of Montrose to promote the business environment in the community, has seen a year-to-year increase for every month since January. April was the lowest, but this year, the city is collecting more sales tax, Rosty said, since the city is collecting the additional tax on the public safety sales tax increase that the city had in the beginning of the year. Also, it’s helped that retail sales tax has been up, aided by a steady 5.8% increase in June from 2019 ($1,543,817) to 2020 ($1,633,892).
The program has collected $210,813 through June, a 21.8% increase from $173,117 in 2019.
Use and auto tax one of few showing negative decrease
Although June represented a positive increase (21.9%) for use and auto tax, the months prior is the reason it's down 11.6% through June. In March, April and May, there were decreases of 16.2%, 27.5% and 35.4% compared to the previous year. But for June, like many other categories, there was an increase, with $133,382 collected compared to $109,390 collected for June 2019. It was a 21.9% increase.
July, August numbers could continue upward trend
With the county largely active since May after receiving a variance, the numbers for June listed in the report could indicate a trend upward for the final summer months, and the early fall. Rosty, in an interview last week, said she expects the numbers for July and August will show increases as well, and once restrictions are lifted, the city expects it to be business as usual.
“When there are no longer restrictions, the economy will start right back up,” she said. “We have high hopes.”
