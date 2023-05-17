Kaleb Peters has spent most of his life in Montrose, and now, as the new owner of the city’s branch of Farmers Insurance, he has a business right on Main Street.
“We want to be in the community long-term,” said Peters, who’s excited to see old friends and meet new ones through the business.
After years of working for his family business here in town, Tire Dealers Warehouse, Peters’ family sold the company. He left the warehouse around 2020 to raise his kids Reya and Rhys, now 6 and 4, but eventually felt it was time to return to the workplace.
And as fortune would have it, an opportunity to get back in business presented itself as Jesse Dryer put the Montrose insurance business up for sale.
Peters didn’t know much about the industry before diving into it, but he had a long career in business to fall back on — and he was ready to learn.
He took over the location on May 1, after undergoing licensing and training with Farmers. At first, he was a little unsure about the insurance business, but the more he trained and learned, the more he liked it.
Four full-time staff employees stayed with the company located at 301 E. Main St., making it easy for Peters to transition. Now, his goal is to grow the business while continuing to help old clients, and he said anyone is welcome to stop in, say “Hi” and get a quote.
“We offer all kinds of insurance other than health insurance,” he said. “So we do auto, homeowners, specialty insurance for things like motorcycles, boats, four-wheelers, campers, business insurance, life insurance. We also do financial services.”
