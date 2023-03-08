A year in taxes: the 2022 year end tax report for Montrose

At the end of February, the City of Montrose provided the Sales and Use Tax Report for 2022, which can be found cityofmontrose.org under the Sales Tax page.
The total collected sales and use tax for 2022 was $26.07 million which is an increase of $2.54 million dollars from 2021. 2022 was also $5.83 million over budgeted revenue.
Retail sales tax year-to-date saw a $2.24 million increase from 2021’s numbers. The total retail sales tax collected in 2022 is $23.37 million, with a $258,236 retail sales tax increase from prior year in Oct. alone, a $141,469 increase for Nov., and a $132,724 increase for Dec. Throughout December the total retail sales tax collected is $2.34 million compared to $2.21 million the prior year.
Construction use tax is at a 17.3% increase versus prior year. 2022 collected $1.01 million in construction use tax.
Use and auto tax is at $1.69 million compared to $1.54 million prior year, a 9.6% increase.
Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST) retail sales tax saw $4.53 million in year-to-date totals. The month with the most PSST retail sales tax is December with $456,151, a 6% increase from prior year. February saw an 18% increase from prior year with $311,225 total PSST retail sales tax collected.
PSST construction use tax is at a 25.9% increase. The year-to-date total is $259,387. PSST use and auto tax is at a $28,752 increase from prior year-to-date with a total of $327,100 collected.
This makes total collected PSST sales and use tax for 2022 $5.12 million, an 11.1% increase from last year’s $4.61 million. The report shows that PSST is $1.1 over budgeted revenue.
The Montrose Recreation District collected $2.65 million in 2022, compared to $2.39 million the prior year.
Hotel excise tax is at a 17.9% increase from prior year, with year-to-date totals sitting at $164,006. October 2022 was a big month for Montrose, with a 53.3% increase from prior years and a total of $16,957 collected.
Restaurant excise tax is at $606,302 for 2022 compared to 2021’s year-to-date total of $565,088. Once again Oct. has the highest percentage increase of 14.8. Surprisingly, November is the lowest with a 5.9% decrease from prior year. November still made a total of $46,975 for 2022.
The total collected hotel and restaurant tax is $770,308, a 9.4% increase. The hotel and restaurant budget is $613,500 for 2022 and is over 25.6% with $157,056.
The retail enhancement program is at a 10.6% increase with year-to-date numbers showing $617,399 collected. Prior year-to-date numbers are $558,045.
