A year in taxes: the 2022 year end tax report for Montrose

Montrose's historic city hall, 2022. (Courtesy photo/City of Montrose)

At the end of February, the City of Montrose provided the Sales and Use Tax Report for 2022, which can be found cityofmontrose.org under the Sales Tax page. 

The total collected sales and use tax for 2022 was $26.07 million which is an increase of $2.54 million dollars from 2021. 2022 was also $5.83 million over budgeted revenue. 



