Colorado Proud, a program of the Colorado Department of Agriculture that champions statewide agricultural products, hosted a Zoom roundtable on Tuesday, which focused on Western Slope ag recovery and the triple disruption — peach freeze, COVID-19 pandemic and the state drought — and how it has affected agriculture and local businesses in southwest Colorado.
Overall, the three disruptors have played a significant role in the ag and business communities, including changes in demand, supplies, local consumer eating/purchasing and distribution, Colorado Proud stated in a press release. In particular, the Western Slope accounts for 40% of Colorado’s land area and 70% of the state’s water, playing a distinct and important role in Colorado's food supply and agritourism.
Wendy White, marketing specialist for Colorado Proud, moderated the four-person panel, and brought up a variety of topics, diving into personal experiences that have been different for several of the ag and business communities.
Businesses get creative, adjust models
Though the disruptions have caused a wealth of different challenges, it’s forced local businesses to change some methods and adopt new models that have resulted in some positive early returns.
Kelli Hepler, president of the Colorado Agritourism Association, spoke about a few local lodging property owners, who said due to a business model shift, people are booking out further in advance and staying longer. Additionally, local wine makers are now serving high dollar food items to fewer people. One local wine maker said he was up 26% in sales from last year due to the new model, said Hepler.
“People are appreciating the farmer a lot more now that food has been a little disrupted. They realize that this has been a really tricky balance,” Hepler said during the roundtable.
Bin 707 Foodbar, Tacoparty and Bin Burger, restaurants in Grand Junction, also experienced a shift in its models, said Josh Niernberg, executive chef and owner of the restaurants.
One of the most important aspects for Niernberg was keeping all of the employees staffed. All employees but three stayed on. The three who were dismissed were caregivers of elderly parents, so they were considered high-risk, and with so many unknowns due to high volume of tourists, the decision made sense for the business, Niernberg said.
From there, Bin 707 invested in the restaurant itself and took the opportunity to make some updates, including adjustments to the menu for take-out and delivery, which changed price points and flipped the pricing structure for the wine program. There were even a few versions of meal kits.
Delivery wasn’t as successful, Niernberg said — overall net sales dropped from a weekly return of $60,000 to $20,000 — but by implementing a new point of sale system (Toast POS) in January, months before the pandemic hit, the restaurant was able to place menus online and link them to social media accounts. The technological strategy helped with take-out the last few months.
Tacoparty was converted into a walk-up model, using the garage door at the front of the business as a walk-up window, to capitalize on customers walking near the restaurant.
Sales numbers at Bin 707 are starting to come back to where they previously were, Niernberg said, but a significant temperature decrease and early freezes in the next few months could impact the business dramatically. That’s why the business is starting to prepare for November and December, trying to mitigate expectations for both locals and tourists at a time when a local staple like peaches aren’t available, and decisions on what to place on the menu and how to sell it are central topics during discussions.
“I would say for us, we’re anticipating the worst and hoping for the best,” Niernberg said.
He mentioned the importance of working with local farmers, which will help the business stay on track with the business model it started 10 years ago.
“We need to understand what’s coming down the road and prepare for that as best we can,” he said.
Staying a step ahead
Hepler said when speaking with people on the Wesern Slope, the stress of not knowing what’s next was a large talking point. Although farmers and ranchers are familiar with freezes and are better prepared for them, the unpredictability of the virus has forced consistent rearrangement of rules and regulations.
Growers have done well to react and change by staying on top of things, Hepler said, but it’s necessary to acknowledge how the food system has been disrupted — restaurants closing for in-person service, food shipment, low inventory at local grocery stores.
Talbott Farms in Palisade experienced a unique situation, farm manager Bruce Talbott said. Without freezing out, along with the pandemic disruption, the impact would have been much greater, he said, but with the freeze, many workers were sent back home, alleviating pressure on the farm to do more than necessary in the current situation.
Also, by investing in diversification, the farm is invested in more markets, which means additional income streams. By having a grape crop, it won’t be a driver, but it will be helpful if other areas are struggling. It’s helped the farm from completely closing down.
“Different crops are really complimentary, and allow for a better employment environment, and makes us a highly interesting employer,” Talbott said.
Talbott did mention the struggle local farmers and producers have experienced, struggles that have leaked into different areas of the industry.
“Grocery stores have done quite well, but the farmers markets, fundraisers ... our neighbors really have gotten hurt,” Talbott said.
Entrepreneurship diversifies, welcomes new way of thinking
Businesses, not just locally, but across the state are working through an “incredible” overhaul on marketing channels, Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said. As a silver lining to the effects of the pandemic, businesses are rethinking business operations, marketing channels and thinking more about the customer experience. An increase in direct-to-consumer streams has been prevalent, too, due to consumer demand.
The pandemic, even with its negative effects, has given businesses a chance to flex marketing muscles and help elevate local Colorado businesses in Montrose, Delta and Mesa counties.
Greenberg also said local consumers have been able to invest in local Colorado products after businesses worked to up the ante and drive consumers to local ranchers and farmers.
Hepler agreed, mentioning a local wine maker who offers virtual wine tasting.
“There’s a shift in how they want to market their business,” Hepler said. “It’s been kind of eye opening for them. They’re getting creative and you’re seeing that on the Western Slope.”
“Keep a dialogue going”
At the end of the roundtable, White asked the panelists to offer some advice for young or inexperienced business owners and entrepreneurs.
“Be nimble,” Talbott said, advocating for communication to be present daily among businesses and its consumers. “Make decisions week by week. The game changes week by week. Be very willing to change the direction you’re going if the game changes.”
Greenberg said relationships can be a guiding principle through the pandemic, and mentioned there have already been discussions to keep the industry thriving post COVID-19.
“When I think about where we want to land on the other side of COVID, it’s with an incredibly thriving food and ag system,” she said, “... and an incredible sense of interconnections between consumers and producers and the businesses that connect them and serve them.”
