Tim Hines opened Adrenaline Vans back in 2020 and since then, business has grown enough to warrant two moves into bigger spaces and, now, one expansion at the current location, 19107 US-550 Unit No. 103.
Originally, Hines started the van service business in Grand Junction as “a bit of a hobby, which is hilarious to think of now,” he joked.
After things took off, Adrenaline moved to Montrose, which Hines finds to be the perfect place for people looking to work on their vans, preparing them for wherever their next adventure may take them — the high mountains or rugged deserts, both of which can be found just a few hours away.
“This (Colorado) is the destination spot for vans,” shared Hines on highlighting the area as well as local businesses.
Hines states he tries to create “synergy” with other businesses. His website has a "Discover" page dedicated to the best nearby businesses for food, drinks, and gear.
Not every town has a van shop, explained Hines, so people with vans have to drive a distance to get service work done.
“If you’re gonna make a drive, drive here," he said. "I mean, this area is insane.”
And people do. Although Adrenaline has a strong customer base from around Colorado, people from “every end of the country” come to Adrenaline, with Hines listing customers from New York to Alabama to California.
This diverse, growing, clientele has enabled Adrenaline to open a brand new facility right next to its current location. This 10,000 square foot building — which Hines plans to finish construction on at the end of this month — will allow Adrenaline to keep doing what it is doing, as well as add a few new services to the menu.
“Like literally I just stood here, and I just watched like four customers drive by,” said Hines, smiling from the second-floor window of this new space.
The space has five lifts so Adrenaline can continue to offer exterior and interior services for van performance, such as window tints, lift kits, and vinyl wrap work.
One thing Adrenaline has always focused on is a quick install time. For the most par, the business can get someone in within three weeks. Often, the team can perform installs the same day or next day.
Adrenaline doesn’t want to leave someone without a vehicle for a long time, said Hines.
Unless, of course, people need to leave their van for an extended period. One new service Adrenaline will offer this summer is full-service van storage. Called the “Garage Club,” Adrenaline is pre-selling membership slots, which not only gives you a secure, climate-controlled place to store your vehicle, but Hines’ team will also wash it, detail it, and service it while you are gone.
Members can also call 48 hours before a trip so Adrenaline can prepare their vans ahead of time.
“It’s really a true, full-service, concierge-type service that we’re offering," Hines said.
The garage is expected to open fully in the first week of July. The facility is able to store 10 vans and there are a few slots left.
Hines also plans to expand on current services.
With a full-time detailing tech, the company will offer more interior and exterior detail work.
“That’s kind of always been our signature thing ever since we started the business is that we return the van clean,” said Hines, although now that will be offered as a standalone service, including paint correction and interior steam cleaning.
In the last three years, Adrenaline focused on vans. Now with this added space, the business has started expanding to off-road trucks and Broncos as well.
“Currently, we do a lot of Mercedes-Benz service,” shared Hines. With Mercedes-Benz software, Adrenaline is able to conduct routine maintenance and diagnostics not only for the brand’s vans, but sedans and SUVs as well.
“We really want to be the go-to shop for the German cars, not just vans, but just Mercedes-Benz in general, here on the Western Slope,” said Hines, who realizes Mercedes-Benz owners don’t want to drive all the way to Denver for an oil change.
Adrenaline is also working toward being able to offer recall and warranty work as well on Mercedes.
As Hines watches Montrose, including its airport, expand, the owner says his own business expansion feels like a “solid investment,” one that was in discussion for more than a year.
Hines, who started Adrenaline as someone who owned a van, noted that sometimes, when you start a business that revolves around something you love, it can alter that passion.
For him, this is certainly true, although possibly it changed for the better: “I think it’s changed from like a novelty … where you’re super excited about vans to now it’s, for me, I get excited about the business.”
He’s watched his business grow into a six-person team, with plans to add two more positions. With goals of 30% growth this year and a 50% growth projection for 2024, Adrenaline looks towards a grand public opening filled with local music and food towards the end of this summer.
“For me, the biggest, like, satisfaction of the whole business is creating something that’s growing and that’s gonna last,” remarked Hines.
Part of this new space will include a showroom and reception area for people to come check out.
“I really want people to feel like they’re welcome to come in and look around a little bit at what’s on display in the show room, talk to somebody about, you know, something that they want done, or just (to say) ‘Hey we’re curious about what you guys do.’”
Adrenaline’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more at https://www.adrenalinevans.com/.