Three generations of black dogs have roamed the offices and lot of Black Dog Equipment at 300 Denny Court, as Riyanon and Eric Keep’s homegrown business long outlived the original pooches, Mackenzie and Emily, for whom it was named.

But their legacy lives on in photos throughout the office, while new pups have taken over the yard, including a yellow lab Riyanon has dubbed an “honorary” black dog. 



