Three generations of black dogs have roamed the offices and lot of Black Dog Equipment at 300 Denny Court, as Riyanon and Eric Keep’s homegrown business long outlived the original pooches, Mackenzie and Emily, for whom it was named.
But their legacy lives on in photos throughout the office, while new pups have taken over the yard, including a yellow lab Riyanon has dubbed an “honorary” black dog.
The couple started the business, which now rents, sells and repairs heavy equipment, tools and parts such as excavators and pressure washers, in 2005. At the time Eric, a fourth-generation resident of Montrose County, was looking to step away from a family farm that couldn’t sustain everybody who relied on it.
He and Riyanon decided to take a big step: taking over his grandfather’s rental business, Forklifts Etc, and making it their own.
“His grandfather did it as kind of just a hobby business for himself,” Riyanon said. “Eric and I had the opportunity to take it over and we needed it to be what put the bread and butter on our table.”
Nearly 20 years later the business, which the couple started with just one employee, has grown to employ around 10 workers and provide new services.
The latest addition to the shop's menu is trailer sales, which are overseen by general manager Kristen Clark-Turk. A new employee at Black Dog, Clark-Turk has previous experience in the field working for Affordable Trailers Inc., and takes a customer-focused approach to selling the Walton and Diamond C-branded equipment.
“We want the customer to realize that they're buying a little better quality trailer than most,” she said, noting both brands manufacture their trailers in the U.S. "And that we're really going to take our time to make sure that they know exactly what they need and what they want in a trailer.”
Riyanon said some trailers can be sold off the lot, while Clark-Turk can also help clients customize them right down to the paint color.
They’re also hoping to incorporate trailers of the same brands into the rental fleet, so customers can get an idea of what products are for sale before buying.
According to Riyanon, listening to customer feedback over the years and providing a good work environment have been key to Black Dog’s success. She keeps track of “lost sales” whether it’s because a customer wanted an out-of-stock product or that the business doesn’t carry, and uses the report to influence fleet decisions. She said the team also makes sure to keep rental vehicles up-to-date when it comes to service and maintenance and replaces older models when necessary to ensure clients can rent reliable products.
The service crew also works on equipment from outside manufacturers and can complete work on-site.
Montrose has grown over the past few decades just like Black Dog has, and Riyanon believes another reason the business has been successful is that it embraces the community. For example, Black Dog is active in school career events, and that includes allowing companies in related industries to borrow equipment to show off their own fields to students.
And, while the shop pups frequently play a role in the company’s social media presence and marketing, each month adoptable shelter dogs also get their picture taken with the equipment, boosting their profile and making it more likely they find forever homes.
Each year, Black Dog also dedicates a piece of equipment to a given charity, with a portion of the profits from rentals of that machine going back to the cause. This year, rentals of a mini excavator will benefit The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, which serves victims of child abuse.
“This is where we chose to raise our family, where we chose to have our businesses,” Riyanon said. “So we feel very strongly about giving back to this community and supporting the people who support us.”
As Montrose has grown, she said Black Dog has been right there with it, providing developers the tools they need for big projects like avalanche mitigation and work on a hydroelectric plant while at the same time serving “weekend warriors” looking to make home improvements.
“We get to help the little guy and we get to also be part of some of the big projects that have happened in Montrose,” she said.