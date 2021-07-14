Time was, like when screen doors accessed summer kitchens while mom baked, siblings would tussle over who got to lick the bowl or get the spoon, both covered with icing.
Watching Lin McKay and Mike Shafer make homemade, artisan chocolates will test the willpower of any individual, sibling or no. You want to reach over the table, grab the big spoon which is in use, and give it big, long lick. (Then look around and see if anyone’s caught you.)
Alpen Confections opened in February and owners McKay and Shafer have been busy since, working 17-hour days, seven days a week. There’s no assembly line here, no Lucy and Ethel falling behind on a conveyor belt, stuffing candy into their mouths to keep up. Rather, this is one chocolate at a time with rich textures, shapes and flavors likely not found anywhere else.
They have been making chocolate for more than 15 years, first meeting while working at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. A reset in McKay’s health compelled a move back home. McKay grew up here and his family are scattered in various Western Slope addresses. McKay’s family members are familiar to many – Karl and Betty Rupp owned for many years the corner store at the entry of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. He added that while growing up here, he learned cooking from his grandmother, Maria, who was from Belgium. “She loved cooking, she loved food and I became proficient.”
Many feature local ingredients. Like a Chimney Rock chocolate that uses the mocha coffee from Eric Palumbo’s Cimarron Coffee Roasters, down the stairs in another part of the Sampler Square building. “We wanted to go into business for ourselves,” said McKay, adding, “Montrose has treated us so well.”
A forthcoming chocolate will feature local sweet corn and green chiles. “Local recipes will be savory and sweet,” said McKay. “People here (in comparison to their customers in North Carolina) are more adventurous, interested and keen on local products. We feel grounded here.”
One example. Their Montrose Honey Truffles feature local honey with dark (64 percent) Guayaquil chocolate from Ecuador, covered with nuts. Future chocolate will include flavors like pear, pineapple and avocado.
“Making chocolate has a certain feel to it,” said McKay. “We respect the process, the time it takes. We’ve learned a great from trial and error. I was also attracted to the challenge of chocolate. It is difficult and is an exact science which depends on a precise environment and chemistry.”
For example, truffles have a longer shelf life while bon bons necessitate a cold environment. Part of McKay’s education – he has a master’s degree in chemistry – was from the Barry Callebaut Academy. The chocolatier has schools throughout Europe, Asia, China and Africa. Its nearest school is in Chicago. McKay has also been influenced by Enric Rovira, a chocolatier who started his company in 1993 in Barcelona, Spain.
“We enjoy trying new recipes, new shapes,” said Shafer, while holding a mold, while McKay used an icing bag to fill with fresh chocolate.
Shafer grew up in upstate New York and on the East Coast. His inspirations are derived from the colors of the Uncompahgre Valley and the San Juans. There is a shape similar to Mt. Sneffles in the bon bons. One of their recipes caught the eye of the editors of Food Network magazine, the bee pollen praline.
The presentation of Alpen Confections also catches the eye. The boxes the chocolates are placed in are textured, tied with ribbons, and lifts the anticipation of opening. They plan a return to shipping chocolates once summer temperatures cool and after the shipping companies “catch up” from all the post-pandemic demand.
Alpen Confections is located at 8 S. Grand Ave. Website: alpenconfections.com; phone: 970- 648-0609.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.