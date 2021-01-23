Appeal of downtown Montrose thriving as multiple businesses open in the area

It’s no secret the downtown area in Montrose experienced a significant lull shortly after the pandemic forced heavy restrictions on businesses in the community, as well as those around Colorado.
Some popular locations closed, like Intrinzik night club, The Vine Market and Bistro and The Ginger Cat. And the owners of Roosters put a pause on operations to focus efforts on its Grand Junction locations, citing a slower tourist season, in addition to other factors, that led to the decision.
Despite this, the area hasn’t lost its appeal. Downtown has been infused with a slew of new businesses in the past few months.
“There’s quite a bit of interest in the downtown area,” City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer said. “Our downtown is the heart of our community and a lot of businesses are attracted to downtown because of the historic nature and the pedestrian access.”
The entrepreneurial efforts are coming from local citizens eager to keep the “vibrancy” of downtown Montrose and see it thrive, he added.
In just the past few months, businesses like Sidelines Sports Bar, Synergy One Lending and Mosaic opened the doors. Joining those are San Juan Brews, Double Barrel Taco and an upcoming venture, Reign: A Beauty Collective, a beauty salon.
It’s not done there. Cramer and the city anticipate a few more businesses will open in the area in the subsequent months as details are finalized.
“The fact that we have a number of businesses in the last quarter that have opened up speaks to the testament of the business owners and their entrepreneurial spirit and their drive to keep Montrose thriving,” Cramer said. “Investment in our downtown is really important because when people think of Montrose, a lot of the time they think of that downtown and what it looks like and its historic experience.”
Cramer said after speaking with some of the new business owners, excitement rings, including for Ed LeViness of Ed’s Fly Shop, which opened in October and is quickly becoming one of the more seasoned shops in the area.
Thanks to what Cramer calls a “strong economic climate” in the downtown area, the benefits of either relocating or opening in the area are showing in bunches. The shops enjoyed an exceedingly successful holiday shopping season, one in which saw the City of Montrose run out of its physical cards through its Montrose Bucks program.
“There is a sense that things are happening down there,” Cramer said. “A lot of hope and looking forward to what is going to happen next.”
Cramer also praised the locals entrepreneurial spirit while commending their ability to partner with one another, especially when restrictions during the pandemic could alter certain situations, like financial returns or less walking traffic.
Some support came from the Colorado Yurt Company, which teamed up with the Montrose DART program, to provide tipis for outdoor dining. Jimmer’s BBQ and Grill, Rio Bravo and downtown’s Storm King Distilling, to name a few, are some that took advantage of the service.
Cramer also said people in the community have stepped up to support the downtown area, helping keep doors open with considerable momentum as of late.
Additional plans to innovate the area are in the works as well, and another reason why the owners of Mosaic secured the downtown location. The city’s proposed Block 93 Alley Project intends to convert the alley located in the block on the northeast corner of the Main Street and Townsend intersection into a local amenity, acting as a commercial and retail space.
Though certain restrictions are currently in place, future planning remains prevalent for the local shop owners. Activities and events are in the works at places like Mosaic, Ed’s Fly Shop and others as the owners wait until the opportunity becomes safer for everyone involved. The thought of downtown’s future, Cramer said, is giving the city and the business owners “a real sense of excitement.”
“Whatever we can do to attract businesses to help them grow and be profitable, we’re going to try to do that,” Cramer said. “... it’s only going to get better as we move forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.