Arendis Group is hosting a food drive this month, but it wants to educate the community, too.
Arendis is in partnership with Sharing Ministries Food Bank — stop by Arendis, which is located at 1681 E. Niagara Road, with two non-perishable items and receive 15% off an entire purchase.
The food drive is active for all of July.
“I’ve been hearing from multiple people that there is a lack of supply for food right now,” said Jo Anna Hunter, accounting manager for Arendis. “The churches and the community have been working really hard to supply needed families. I decided to look into Sharing Ministries and see if there was a way we could help.”
The manufacturer, in addition to offering community assistance, is also hoping to educate the community on its CBD products.
Arendis wants to create and host afternoon educational classes. It already has pamphlets and flyers that explain the contents of different cannabinoids and their effects. Seniors in the area who often do their own research are frequent visitors to Arendis, Hunter said.
“There’s this misconception of CBD as psychoactive and being compared to marijuana,” she said, “but they’re two completely different plants with two completely different healing methods.”
Arendis has a staff of up to eight, depending on the day, and formulates its products in house, with an emphasis on finding the right dose for customers. It has its own blog, which provides in-depth information on different CBD products.
It also seeks to have its products be absorbed by the bloodstream at a higher rate.
“Our research has shown that you actually need to take quite a bit of CBD for it to actually get into your system and benefit,” Kevin Martins, marketing manager for Arendis, said.
Arendis uses CBD as its star ingredient but has other combinations of different cannabinoids. Its different formulations construct CBV and CBN — forms of cannabinoids — to provide specific benefits such as treatment for inflammation.
The products assist the endocannabinoid system, which is a network of signals and cellular receptors throughout the body. Inflammation alerts receptors in the ECS system, though cannabinoids can target those receptors and “correct them.”
“Our goal is to demonstrate that CBD can really help people,” Martins said. “We’ve found that when you produce CBD products with the right dosage and right absorption, it actually can help people quite a bit. We’ve seen it in our own community.”
Demand in Montrose has remained consistent, Hunter said. During the pandemic, people who visited the store sought anxiety relief.
More recently, Arendis was able to develop products. A study from Oregon State University found that two cannabinoids — CBGA and CDDA — when combined bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which blocks a step the virus takes to infect people.
Arendis verified the research and conducted its own before developing products with those cannabinoids to help combat COVID-19. The products have been of interest to the community, Martins said.
Arendis products have made their way around the region. They can be found at Chow Down Pet Supplies where CDD pet products are available, and Crazy B’s Smoke Shop in Ridgway. Montrose Day Spa also houses Arendis items.
If you have questions about the food drive, call 970-497-3474.
For more information on Arendis Group, visit fluxxlab.com or call 970-919-1223.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press