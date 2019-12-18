The Bureau of Land Management will conduct an environmental review of test bores proposed by the owner of limestone quarry seeking to exponentially expand the operation above Glenwood Springs.
Rocky Mountain Resources had asked the BLM to exempt from environmental review the drilling of five test wells it needs to assess the viability of expanding the Mid Continent Limestone Quarry to 447 acres from 16 acres. Communities along the Colorado River have galvanized in a fight against the company’s plan to grow the mine perched above downtown Glenwood Springs.
David Boyd, with the BLM’s Colorado River Valley Field Office in Silt, said his office received 250 comments on RMR’s proposal to drill five test wells around its mine. Those wells, which the BLM requires to establish a baseline for the pending Environmental Impact Statement review of the company’s expansion plan, have drawn scrutiny from locals and politicians concerned about the mine expansion plan. The wells would give the BLM a better idea of the hydrology of the region around the quarry as it moves forward into a more intensive environmental review.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
