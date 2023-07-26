Lizz Martensen is getting ready to open Curiouser Books inside of Mauve at 324 E. Main St. Aug. 1. In addition to buying new books from the shelves of by special order, people can donate books to benefit designated nonprofits. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Curl up with a surprise book by purchasing one of the "Blind Date with a Book" offerings at Mauve. The concept help drive the development of Curiouser Books, a bookshop in the back of the store that is set to open Aug. 1. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Upcoming releases are just some of the books that can be ordered through Curiouser Books. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
Maybe it was fitting that Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ played inside Mauve on Monday morning. The little shop on Main — a collective of treasures and size-inclusive clothing — is adding something to downtown that’s been missing for a few years. In a comfortably appointed nook at back of the shop, you will find Curiouser Books, a little “bookstore with heart” that looks to hold its own amid online and retail giants when it officially opens Aug. 1.
“What’s a town without a bookstore?” Mauve proprietor, former librarian and forever bibliophile Lizz Martensen said. “We had the space in the store and so it was a good opportunity to bring a bookstore to Montrose again and not have the cost and overhead, because it’s hard for a bookstore to stay afloat in this day and age.”
Martensen said she assisted the owner of downtown's previous freestanding bookstore, Maggie’s, which opened in 2018, but has since closed. She wants to bring the unique feel and presence of a bookstore — where one can browse the stacks, pick up a book, read a bit, and relax — back to Main Street.
Martensen does not claim to be the only place to buy books in the whole of Montrose, noting large retailers and supermarkets carry the latest bestsellers, and that secondhand books may be available elsewhere.
“But there’s a charm in being in an independent bookstore and getting to peruse the shelves and see what kind of books the community is interested in. There’s something magical in a bookstore that’s different than just picking something up when grocery shopping,” she said.
Martensen can order in any book a reader might want. Although Curiouser Books isn’t quite open, she has already stocked the shelves with a range of titles for a range of tastes and ages.
Plus, Curiouser Books is also accepting donated books, the resale of which will benefit one of four nonprofits that have so far signed up. That’s why the shop’s been dubbed “a bookstore with heart.”
“I love books,” said Beth Meek, program director for PEER Kindness, a youth- and anti-bullying advocacy nonprofit. “We give books to kids when they come in. I think it’s a great way for our community to give back in a way that’s meaningful and will benefit the entire community.”
Martensen reached out to about 25 nonprofits, inviting them to become part of the bookstore. When a person donates a book, he or she can designate whether money from its sale goes to PEER Kindness, or the other three beneficiaries that have been designated so far: The Children’s Museum, Faultless Inc., or Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club.
“We’re definitely willing to have other nonprofits become a part of it. At this point, we’re just waiting for people to reach out,” said Martensen.
The bookstore accepts donations of books in good or great condition and takes nearly every kind of book (no textbooks or media such as CDs, tapes, VHS, etc., though). Martensen said if she receives books the store can’t use, she will give them to nonprofits, or place them in Little Free Libraries. “All the books get a home, even if we can’t use them in the store,” she said.
“Lizz does such a good job ordering books that are good for the community and providing a place to donate their books,” Meek said. “It’s so nice to be able to have that option.”
Martensen on Monday nodded to other touches in the store, from pages of books that decorate the wall (and hang from the ceiling in a different kind of “book mobile”), to her “blind date with a book” display in the middle of the shop.
The latter is a table of books, which are wrapped in plain brown paper and labeled with a description of the kind of fare awaiting readers. You take a small gamble in buying a “blind date,” but Martensen said for most, it pays off. In fact, “blind date with a book” helped inspire Curiouser Books: it showed her the community still cares about books.
And, said Martensen, there’s already a buzz, with people excited to have new and used books — they’ve even been stopping her in public to ask about the new bookshop.
That means there’s no reason for Martensen or others to stop believing in the staying power of books, or in their own capacity to help worthy causes.
“It’s a way for the community to be involved as well,” reminds Martensen.
