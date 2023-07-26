Maybe it was fitting that Journey’s Don’t Stop Believin’ played inside Mauve on Monday morning. The little shop on Main — a collective of treasures and size-inclusive clothing — is adding something to downtown that’s been missing for a few years. In a comfortably appointed nook at back of the shop, you will find Curiouser Books, a little “bookstore with heart” that looks to hold its own amid online and retail giants when it officially opens Aug. 1.

“What’s a town without a bookstore?” Mauve proprietor, former librarian and forever bibliophile Lizz Martensen said. “We had the space in the store and so it was a good opportunity to bring a bookstore to Montrose again and not have the cost and overhead, because it’s hard for a bookstore to stay afloat in this day and age.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

