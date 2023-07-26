Burtons bring their neighborhood backyard party to Delta through eatery

A dog is man's best friend, and Dented Face BBQ and Brewery Company Owners Alex and Kala Burton remember their beloved pet who died of old age by naming their eatery after him.
Dented Face Brewing Company officially opened their brick and mortar location June 20, but many residents recognize them as they were a pop up eatery for a short time in the Wells Fargo parking lot in Delta, before having their food truck at various locations over the last four years.
Alex and Kala Burton's introduction to the restaurant business began when they were living in the metro area of Denver.
"We used to throw (barbecue) backyard parties in Denver," Kala said. "They turned into larger parties and everyone loved it and the homemade brew, and said we should open up (a restaurant) somewhere and we finally did."
Kala said her husband's parents had been living here for about 20-plus years and they're from Denver. "We needed a break from the city and quit our corporate jobs, sold our house and moved over here to start this (business)."
Kala said when they moved to Delta in 2018, they both had to initially obtain other jobs as they had to save up money to begin the food business. Her husband Alex continues to work as the IT person for Delta County, while Kala primarily runs the new eatery.
Around the time they started the food truck business, their beloved dog Scarface died. They had Scarface from the time he was a puppy and he passed away 15 years later, and they decided to name their new business in his memory, calling it Dented Face.
"If it wasn't for Scarface, none of this would have happened," Kala said. "He was our inspiration besides everyone saying, 'Go open, Go open.'"
While they were running their food truck, they met chef Keith Hartofil, who just moved to Delta to be near his brother Ken. Hartofil had worked as a chef for 30 years at various venues, including five seasons at Diamondbacks and as a team chef, and with Sudoxo as well. He also had graduated from Scottsdale Culinary Institute in Arizona.
Hartofil said he is excited and "I'm going to try to help them build their business", adding that he has some experience, including cooking barbecue near on a food truck near the end of his stay in Arizona.
Hiring on Hartofil seems like a good fit for him and the new entrepreneurs. "I was going to give up cooking, but this job jumped out," Hartofil said, adding that he follows the couple's craft recipes.
Kala said since they opened their food truck, they have been in several different locations in Delta. She said patrons have been calling, looking for them and are surprised that they are now in a regular building.
What makes them unique is they have a live fire smoker with logs in the back of their building that they have to maintain.
Kala said they want the experience of dining with them to be elegant and homey. "We want to keep it in a romantic setting," Kala said. "The main goal is atmosphere here, a place to bring grandma, a child, (and loved ones)."
She said they currently have "mocktails" instead of cocktails as they are saving to purchase their liquor license, which they plan to have within six months. She said they are great at creating home craft brews and can't wait until they can offer them.
According to Kala, the restaurant does a lot of catering, and take-out. but she wants to fill up their new large facility with customers dining in as well. "A lot of people got to get used to the idea that we have a place to sit now," she said, adding that brisket is their best seller.
Kala said they plan to add appetizers, deserts and specialty sandwiches to their menu in the future as well as the craft beers, adding that all their items are made from scratch.
"I think Delta's ready for an elevated dining experience and the best barbecue on the Western Slope,” employee Rick Roybal said.
Sheila and Brian Ball dined in Thursday and said the brisket tacos were great and they plan to be back, with Brian saying he tried their food before when they were on the food truck.
The Burtons have set their grand opening for Dented Face Friday, July 28.
"We want to keep this family oriented and offer the best smoked barbecue and a good food experience," Kala said. "Follow the smell and come over."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone