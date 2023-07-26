Burtons bring their neighborhood backyard party to Delta through eatery

Dented Face Brewing Company co-owner Kala Burton visits with customers Brian and Sheila Ball, who enjoy brisket tacos at the eatery. (Frank Witowski/DCI)

A dog is man's best friend, and Dented Face BBQ and Brewery Company Owners Alex and Kala Burton remember their beloved pet who died of old age by naming their eatery after him.

Dented Face Brewing Company officially opened their brick and mortar location June 20, but many residents recognize them as they were a pop up eatery for a short time in the Wells Fargo parking lot in Delta, before having their food truck at various locations over the last four years.



