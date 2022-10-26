Compiled by Staff
Grand opening to usher new Sportsman’s Warehouse into Montrose
Sportsman’s Warehouse is all set to open its Montrose location on Nov. 3, ushering in the new store with a grand-opening celebration from 9 a.m. — 9 p.m. at 3451 South Rio Grand Ave. (River Landing Shopping Center).
“This is our eighth store in Colorado,” said Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s Warehouse West Regional general manager, in a news release.
“As part of our new, flexible format strategy, we are adapting our store footprint to fit this 12,009 square foot space and fill the in-demand need for high quality equipment, gear and accessories in this area.”
The first 200 customers in line will receive a free Sportsman’s Warehouse hat and gift card (one per family).
Customers can enter a sweepstakes to win items like guns, knives, fishing gear, binoculars, a pellet grill, and gift cards.
Special discounts will be available, and various brand representatives will be at the store with giveaways, product demonstrations, and exclusive offers.
“The new Sportsman’s Warehouse store here in Montrose will make it easier for families to enjoy outdoor adventures together and create great memories,” said Char Miller, Montrose store manager. “We look forward to providing exciting career opportunities, in-demand, high-quality outdoor gear and accessories and family fun to the local community.”
For more information about the grand opening, call 970-615-8200 or visit facebook.com/SportsmansMontrose.
SMPA, partners incentivize electric outdoor power tools
The Telluride Foundation, Pinhead Institute and San Miguel Power Authority are teaming up to encourage people and property maintenance business to switch to electric-powered outdoor equipment, in order to cut down on pollution and noise.
To encourage the switch, the entities are expanding SMPA’s Beneficial Electrification outdoor equipment rebate program.
Representatives of the Pinhead Climate Institute recently approached the Telluride Foundation with a proposal to increase incentives to purchase electric outdoor equipment as an amendment to its 2017 Innovation Prize, a $50,000 grant to offset carbon emissions of the Town of Telluride’s Galloping Goose Fleet.
As the winner of the $50,000 grant, approximately half was used to analyze bus electrification and carbon offsets. However, it became apparent to the Pinhead Climate Institute team, that remaining funds could more effectively be spent on an on-going project that would lead to a direct decrease in carbon emissions at the local level.
SMPA and EcoAction Partners have already been partnering to incentivize the adoption of outdoor electric power tools. Through the SMPA Green Fund, administered by EcoAction Partners, purchasers of electric power tools, who are a SMPA account holder, can qualify for a rebate.
Rebates are generally up to 25% of the cost, or a maximum identified amount, for lawn mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, chainsaws, power washers, and/or snow blowers.
The Telluride Foundation grant will accelerate this program by increasing rebate amounts, as well as provide a new $1,000 incentive to lawn care contractors operating in SMPA territory who convert entirely to electric lawn care equipment.
As of last year, electric equipment was 44% of the overall lawn care market, and this market is accelerating as more communities and municipalities embrace electrification.
“We are happy to support this electrification program and it’s expansion,” said Jason Corzine, President and CEO of the Telluride Foundation. “The Telluride Foundation is focused on local climate resiliency and our goals are to reinforce community efforts to reduce carbon emissions, as well as a partner with local organizations to promote climate resiliency.”
For more information about the electric power tools rebate program, go to https://smpa.com/energy#berebates or https://www.ecoactionpartners.org/smparebates
SunSpring named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’
The Colorado Chamber announced SunSpring Hybrid purification system by Innovative Water Technologies is the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado for 2022.
The SunSpring Hybrid system is manufactured in Rocky Ford and provides safe drinking water for U.S. water systems and developing communities around the world. It is a portable solar- and wind-powered, self-contained microbiological water purification system capable of producing up to and exceeding 20,000 liters per day for 10 years. The system is currently deployed in 38 countries worldwide and is used for schools, hospitals, humanitarian projects, disasters, and even complete villages.
SunSpring edged out several other contenders, including Montrose’s own Geyser Systems portable shower, which was a finalist in the contest.