About Sandy Head:
Age: 66
Occupation: Montrose Economic Development Corporation executive director
Hometown: Montrose
Family: Sister — Alice Carpenter; sons — Philip Bishop and Aaron Bishop; grandchildren — Jeremiah, Seth, Michaela and Kameron
Hobbies: Boating at Lake Powell, photography, being outdoors and raising hemp
In three sentences, can you tell us how you got into your line of work?
I was on the Montrose Economic Development Corporation board for 10 years, and that was when I owned my own business. I had my own business for 25 years but I sold my company The board asked me to fill in as executive director for six months and that was 16 years ago.
What do you like most about work, and what do you like least?
I love working with people and listening to all of the different business ideas that are out there and the new companies that are trying to grow. The hardest part is when you’re a nonprofit, you have to raise money to fund your organization.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to open a business?
They need to look for a business that they have a passion for because it’s not easy. They need to do research to see what the market is for that business because not every business necessarily has a clientele that will do business with. And don’t be afraid to seek help from an organization like MEDC or a small development center. There are a lot of people to seek advice from.
This business leader profile was compiled by Montrose Daily Press sports and business writer Andrew Kiser.
Would you or someone you know like to be profiled? If so, contact andrewk@montrosepress.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.