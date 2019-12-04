David Kienholz

Age: 70

Occupation: Real Estate Broker with Norris-Snell Real Estate

Hometown: Lansing, Michigan

Family: Wife, Susan, and one son

Hobbies: watching sports and traveling

In three sentences, can you tell us how you got into your line of work?

After college, I came west and lived outside of Price, Utah. We bought some land and subdivided it, and had some buildings that we remodeled. So I got into real estate that way and came to Colorado and got my Colorado (real estate) license in 1980.

What do you like most about your work and what do you like least?

I’ve met and known a lot of people, and so I really like to put deals together. What I don’t like is paperwork and regulations.

What advice do you have for someone who wants to open a business?

Make sure we’re willing to invest the time that it’ll take to make it work.

Would you or someone you know like to be profiled? If so, contact andrewk@montrosepress.com.

Tags

Load comments