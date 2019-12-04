Age: 70
Occupation: Real Estate Broker with Norris-Snell Real Estate
Hometown: Lansing, Michigan
Family: Wife, Susan, and one son
Hobbies: watching sports and traveling
In three sentences, can you tell us how you got into your line of work?
After college, I came west and lived outside of Price, Utah. We bought some land and subdivided it, and had some buildings that we remodeled. So I got into real estate that way and came to Colorado and got my Colorado (real estate) license in 1980.
What do you like most about your work and what do you like least?
I’ve met and known a lot of people, and so I really like to put deals together. What I don’t like is paperwork and regulations.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to open a business?
Make sure we’re willing to invest the time that it’ll take to make it work.
Would you or someone you know like to be profiled? If so, contact andrewk@montrosepress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.