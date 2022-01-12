CDPHE awarded $19million for COVID-19 vaccine messaging
FEMA has approved more than $19 million in additional public assistance funding for the COVID-19 response in Colorado. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued March 28, 2020. FEMA has provided more than $1.6 billion in Public Assistance for Colorado’s COVID-19 response to date.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has been awarded the $19 million to contract communication services to inform the public about the COVID-19 vaccine. Assistance included translation and language services, media campaigns for the dissemination of information, temporary staffing, disease modeling, general supplies and materials and contractor support for modeling efforts, behavioral assessments and consulting/guidance.
For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly.
Montrose employee at Dalby, Wendland and Co. wins award
Dalby, Wendland and Co., an accounting firm with offices in Montrose, Grand Junction, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Telluride, announced that Client Accounting Services’ Specialist Denise Distel was awarded the Client Accounting Advisory Services (CAAS) Certificate from the American Institute of CPAs.
Distel leads the bookkeeping department in Montrose and has been serving DWC clients for nearly 35 years. She is a member of the American Institute of Professional Bookkeepers.
In the community, Distel serves as a board member of Bosom Buddies Breast Cancer Support Group of southwestern Colorado.
