DART: City to host event for Block 93 Alley Project; facade grant program active; and business is booming
The City of Montrose and its Development and Revitalization Team (DART) are tentatively scheduled to host an event in October for the proposed Block 93 Alley Project, according to Kendall Cramer, the city’s community program manager and designated main street manager.
The hope is to build excitement for the project while diving into what the space looks like now and what it is projected to look like upon full build out. Cramer added the event is an opportunity for locals to receive more information about the project, and that local vendors should be on-site during the event.
The Block 93 Alley Project is a proposed revitalization of the alley located in the northeast corner of the Main Street and Townsend Intersection (the east ending point of the alleyway is right behind Main and Vine). The project intends to feature sculptures, murals, special paving and more while contributing to the walkability and vitality of downtown Montrose.
Cramer said the city is focused on completing construction documents in 2022 in order to start making improvements to the space.
Additional information about the project can be found at cityofmontrose.org/741/Block-93-Alley-Project.
• Additionally, Cramer said the city’s Façade Improvement Matching Grant Program is available to property and local business owners city-wide. The program offers DART funds for improvements to a businesses exterior (front, back or side) in DART’s mission to help owners renovate, enhance the functionality of properties and increase Montrose’s aesthetic.
The maximum award is $12,500 per parcel, and since the program requires a $1:$1 match, owners match the $12,500. If the building has been designated as historically significant in the local historical register, the matching requirement goes down from 50% to 25% ($0.25:$1).
Applications for the program are available at cityofmontrose.org.
• Cramer, who often visits and meets with local business owners during drop bys, said owners have reported a busy business season as of late. He added they’ve also said the need for workers to staff their businesses is ongoing.
Grants available from OEDIT for economic development organizations
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced grants of $25,000 and $50,000 are available through the Economic Development Organization Recovery Grant to support organizational capacity for economic development organizations and bolster economic recovery across the state.
To support EDOs, $1.5 million is available from the Colorado Recovery Plan to the Strategic Fund. The funds are intended to help maintain operations and economic recovery efforts.
Montrose-based EDOs can apply for up to $25,000 (the $50,000 grants are for organizations serving populations over 25,000). Organizations need to demonstrate negative operations impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when applying for the grant.
Applications are open until Oct. 1. The funding will be distributed to those selected in November.
To learn more visit oedit.colorado.gov/economic-development-organization-recovery-grant.
