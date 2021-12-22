CO West Transportation, which recently announced plans to headquarter in Montrose, says its investing $1.35 million in additional pay and benefits for its employees. This includes bonus packages and expanded pay rates.
“We’re excited about this investment, as it allows us to follow through on our commitment to our employees who make this company run,” CO West President Garrett Brafford said in a news release. “It is important for us to continue making improvements to our employees’ quality of life and meet their expectations for a satisfying work environment.”
CO West operates and owns Telluride Express, Go Alpine, Alpine Express and Mountain All-Weather Shuttle Transportation in California. It also partners with Bustang Outrider.
Brafford in September said the company’s goal is to add 50 jobs in the next year and close to 100 jobs over the next two to three years.
CO West is currently hiring dispatchers, customer service representatives and drivers (CDL and non-licensed CDL).
To learn more, visit letsride.co/drive-with-us.
Dalby, Wendland and Co. earns award
Dalby, Wendland and Co., an accounting firm with offices in Montrose, Grand Junction, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Telluride, announced it was named a top 200 private company in Colorado by ColoradoBiz.
The firm was ranked 59th, five spots behind its positioning from 2020. It’s the eighth year the DWC has been named a top 300 private company.
In 2020, DWC was recognized as a top 300 accounting firm.
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
